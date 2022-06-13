breaking news, reaction to the verdict, appeal… -2022

Jeff Beck reveals album details with Deb

Johnny Deppwho last week won a near-complete victory in a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and English guitarist Jeff Beck will essentially release a cover album next month, after taking the stage together.

To call “18”, the 13-song album will be released on July 15.

“It’s like walking through a record store and going from one genre to another,Beck told Reuters on Friday that work on the album had first started at Depp’s home in France.

“There are two pairs of Motown, and there are two pairs of beach boy covers. …sounds too good to record at home. Depp and Beck have been recording music since 2019 for the album, which also features two original songs by Depp, who has his own band The Hollywood Vampires. One of the songs is about actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr.

“We slowly build the songs we love. We didn’t do any design,” Beck said.

“He (…a voice) is very special and makes the music work and I hope I have allowed him to open up to some songs that he might not otherwise have been interested in.”

“Hopefully it helped him a little bit to get some kind of understanding and closeness and joke around, and keep the fun going,” Beck said.

Beck was speaking on the sidelines of a Blue Board concert honoring late guitarist Jimi Hendrix at London’s Hard Rock Hotel. The building was previously the Cumberland Hotel, where Hendrix used to stay before his death in 1970.

“It was one of the biggest gaps left in rock and roll,” Beck said.