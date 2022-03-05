BREAKING ON Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine: Vladimir Putin Says Western Sanctions Equivalent To ‘Declaration Of War’

UKRAINE ANNOUNCES THAT TALKS WITH RUSSIA WILL RESUME ON MONDAY

One of the Ukrainian government’s negotiators with Russia, David Arakhamiya, announced on his Facebook account that talks between the two countries will continue on Monday, March 7.

MORE THAN 8,200 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN ARRESTED IN RUSSIA FOR PROTESTING AGAINST THE WAR

More than 8,200 people have been detained in Russia since February 24 for protesting against this country’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the civil rights portal OVD-Info. Of the total, at least 2,749 people were detained in Saint Petersburg, while another 3,888 were arrested in Moscow.

AT LEAST 400 PEOPLE MANAGE TO LEAVE VOLNOVAKH AS RUSSIAN BOMBINGS CONTINUE

The Ukrainian authorities stopped the evacuation of the cities of Volnovakha and Mariupol because the Russian bombing did not stop, despite the commitment of Moscow. Only 400 people could be evicted from Volnovaja, out of a total of 15,000 waiting to leave the cityreported the Spanish newspaper The country.

LaterRussian forces officially resumed attacks and they are carrying out a wide offensive seizing several towns and villages, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

INDITEX, THE LARGEST LOW-PRICE FASHION CONSORTIUM IN THE WORLD, CLOSES ITS 502 STORES IN RUSSIA

The world leader in textiles, the Spanish group Inditex, owner of Zara, announced on Saturday “temporarily suspending its activity in the 502 stores” it has in Russiaas well as online shopping pages, due to the invasion of Ukraine, reported the AFP agency.

“Given the current circumstances, Inditex cannot guarantee the continuity of operations and commercial conditions in the Russian Federation“, a country that represents about 8.5% of its turnover, explained the group in a statement.

Of the 502 Inditex stores in the Russian Federationthere are 86 of the Zara brand, the group explained in its note.

“Inditex’s priority continues to be its staffmore than 9,000 people, for whom [el grupo] will develop a special support plan from now on,” the statement added.

VLADIMIR PUTIN SAYS WESTERN SANCTIONS EQUAL TO A “DECLARATION OF WAR”

the russian president, Vladimir Putinaffirmed this Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia are equivalent to “a declaration of war” and warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be tantamount to entering the conflict, Reuters reported.

“These sanctions that are being imposed are similar to a declaration of war, but thank God it has not come to that”Putin said, addressing a group of stewardesses at an Aeroflot training center near Moscow.

As indicated, any attempt by another power to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be seen by Russia as a step towards military conflict. NATO rejected Kiev’s request to establish a no-fly zone, saying it would escalate the war beyond Ukraine.

Putin also reiterated that his goals in Ukraine are to defend Russian-speaking communities through the “demilitarization and denazification” of the country. to make it neutral.

AEROFLOT ANNOUNCES FLIGHTS TO HAVANA AND THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC THIS WEEKEND TO REPATRIATE RUSSIAN TOURISTS

the russian airline Aeroflot will make special flights to Cuba and the Dominican Republic this weekend to facilitate the return to Russia of tourists stranded on the Caribbean islands, reported the state newspaper Rebel Youth.

The airline reported that it will fly to Havana, Cubaand another to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, with the purpose of repatriating Russian citizens stranded abroad due to the closure of airspace in much of the world in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the counselor for Tourism of the Cuban Embassy in Moscow, Juan Carlos Escalona, Currently there are more than 5,500 Russian tourists on the Island.

Aeroflot, the largest Russian airline, will cancel all its international flights except those to Minsk as a destination from next March 8 “due to unforeseen circumstances that prevent flights,” reported the EFE agency.

ANTONY BLINKEN SAYS PEACE AND DEMOCRACY “ARE UNDER THREAT AS NEVER BEFORE SINCE WWII”

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, affirmed this Saturday that “freedom, democracy, peace and security are threatened as never before since the Second World War”during a visit to a NATO unit in Poland.

The White House official added that The US will defend every inch of NATO territoryreported the Spanish newspaper The country.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the Government of Ukraine of holding the civilian population hostage in the cities.

“After the last negotiations, we have agreed to create humanitarian corridors. On the part of our military this is going to be fulfilled. The powers of Mariupol refuse to offer civilians the possibility of leaving through the humanitarian corridors, they refuse humanitarian aid. The Kiev regime is aimed at increasing the conflict, playing with the fate of the civilian population. They wanted to resolve the conflict with the collaboration of NATO against us […] Zelensky continues to try to provoke a conflict with the participation of NATO. Ukraine continually invents new reasons to postpone the negotiations. At the moment, we have not received news about when the third round will be. We hope there will be a change of attitude,” said the Russian foreign minister, in an attempt to hold Kiev responsible for the Kremlin’s breach of the ceasefire.

RUSSIAN CEASE-FIRE VIOLATIONS PREVENT EVACUATION OF UKRAINIAN CIVILIANS

The evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol, a strategic Ukrainian port besieged by Russian forces, was postponed after several Russian violations of the “ceasefire”as denounced by the city’s mayor’s office, reported the EFE agency.

The start of the evacuation of civilians had been planned around noon, but “was postponed for security reasons”, as Russian forces “they continue to bombard Mariupol and its surroundings”said the mayor’s office on Telegram.

The local authorities asked the civilians who were gathered at the exit points of the city “return to shelters”.

RUSSIA PROMISES CEASE-FIRE IN TWO REGIONS OF UKRAINE

Russia announced a five-hour ceasefire on Saturday morning for the purpose of Ukrainian civilians residing in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakhalocated in the east of the country, can leave through a humanitarian corridor.

However, the authorities of the city of Mariupol denounced hours later that Russian military forces were not complying with what was agreed and have blocked the portaccording to the EFE agency.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s offensive continues in the rest of the country, maintaining the siege on cities such as Kharkov or Kiev.

The President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, was critical of NATO in an appearance by accusing the military organization of allowing the bombing of his country for not decreeing a no-fly zone. “Whoever dies from now on will also do so because of your fault and weakness,” Zelensky told NATO in a speech.

Poland confirmed a new record for the entry of refugees into the country, with 106,000, and according to the most recent balance of the United Nations Organization, there are more than 1.2 million Ukrainians who have left the territory.