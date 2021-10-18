News

+ BREAKING + ProShares ETF on Bitcoin listed tomorrow at 15:00 on the NYSE

BREAKING NEWS – It’s official. The ETF on Bitcoin from ProShares it will be traded starting from tomorrow’s session at NYSE from New York. The confirmation arrived a few minutes ago, with the expiration of the useful period for SEC to oppose the listing of the security.

This is only the first of the two ETF which should be launched this week on Bitcoin – both to reply on futures and not direct Bitcoin – and therefore funds that will not buy tokens directly on the market.

Bitcoin NYSE ETF - now it's official
The first Bitcoin ETF officially arrives at the NYSE tomorrow

Those who live in Italy will not have to wait for the listing of ProShares to invest on Bitcoin. We can find it in fact on eToro (go here to open a free virtual account) – that offers $ BTC on the price list in direct access. With $ 50 we can switch to the real account.

ProShares will debut on the stock exchange tomorrow

And what a stock exchange, one should add, because the stock will be listed in the specific section dedicated to ETF of the New York Stock Exchange, historically the most important stock exchange in the world. The most important stock exchange in the world which, however, had not yet approved the listing of a exchange traded fund that replicated the trend of Bitcoin.

From tomorrow, at 15:00 Italian time, it will be possible to exchange $ BITO – this is the ticker chosen by the fund – like thousands of others ETF at the first stock exchange in the world. An epochal transition for Bitcoin which has already had important effects on the price and which could produce new ones tomorrow.

All this while waiting for the landing, again in the USA, of theETF produced by Valkyrie and that it will have the same functioning. It will therefore replicate the trend of Bitcoin futures which are listed on CME from Chicago, following those who had been the desired from SEC – the entity that has total supervisory power over all financial securities listed in that country.

Updates will follow, with Cryptocurrency.it which will also closely follow the first stages of the listing. For Bitcoin promises to be a screaming week!

