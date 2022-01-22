Breaking the streaming: Israeli series and actors to watch

The spectacle of Israel flows on online platforms: productions, stories translated into fiction about the past, present and future of Jewish history and communities. The stream (ing) of jewishness rides the wave of the serial hits that launched our Shira Haas into the world and showed the horses in the engine of the Israeli show-biz: Fauda and Schitt’s Creek, Shtisel and The Marvelous Mrs. Meisel, Transparent and When heroes fly are just some of the dishes set by Netflix, Amazon & Co. on the rich table of our binge watching. As a state, Israel will be “only” 74 years old (and a film school, the Film and Television School of Tel Aviv University, just 50), but has quickly learned the art of the seventh art.

THE SHRINK NEXT DOOR Will Ferrel and Kathryn Hahn in the Apple TV series

In the beginning it was the cinema. Collina 24 unresponsive, by Thorold Dickinson, is the first film to end up in the spotlight of the world (with the Cannes Film Festival in 1955). It is much more difficult to date a before and after in the history of exported series for the benefit of an exponentially growing audience. The adventures of counterterrorism officer Mista’arvim – the character of Donon, who made actor Lior Raz an international star – could reach 64 million screens worldwide, many subscribers to Netflix in 2016 when Fauda debuted there. : in 2020 those of Esty Shapiro-Shira Haas, a 19-year-old unorthodox from the ultra-Orthodox community of Unorthodox, had a potential audience of 150 million members. This year on Netflix they exceeded 200 million (209), over 150 those on Prime Video, to be added to those of Apple TV +, Hbo and other platforms – there is also the one specialized in Israeli visions, Izzy, launched in May 2020 by the thirty-year-old Josh Hoffman, born in Los Angeles and now living in Tel Aviv.

STORIES Shira Haas is a phenomenon by Anna Momigliano, Photo by Yaniv Edry for D, Report by Annie Lerner January 21, 2022





A true continent of viewers who in 2022 will be able to draw on a rich menu for their video-binges. We start with As We See It, a new Friends-like Amazon comedy where, however, the roommates are three and all on the autism spectrum. Also on Prime on February 18th comes the fourth season of Mrs Maisel’s fabulous life. Staying on the comedy theme, Netflix closed the year well with the third season of Family Business, a Franco-Israeli co-production that was also popular in Italy, despite the translated title Altro che caffè. After all, the main dish proposed by the red N has the thriller flavor of Fauda, ​​which will return with ten unreleased episodes (season four) within the year, late due to Covid. On the other hand, The Club is ready for the stream, about the Jewish community of Smyrna, which with its 10,000 inhabitants is the second largest in Turkey.

TED LASSO The series with Bret Goldstein, born in 1980, nominated for the Globes

Apple has given Apple a lot of satisfaction with its first Israeli “original” product Tehran, series signed by Moshe Zonder (same author of Fauda) with Niv Sultan in the role of a Mossad agent: enough to confirm the release in the coming months of a second season with Glenn Close in the cast. Speaking of the superstar actress, to inherit one of her most famous roles – that of Michael Douglas’ persecutor in Fatal Attraction – will be Lizzy Caplan, in the episodic version of Adrian Lyne’s 1987 film. The documentary The New Jew is awaited, arriving on Netflix after the official presentation at the Miami Jewish Film Festival in these days: a travel-show in installments where Guri Afi is the wandering Jew who guides the viewer through the ups and downs of relations between communities Jewish and American.

WEST SIDE STORY The musical rewritten by Spielberg and Tony Ushner

The latest Golden Globes not only have they awarded well-known names and old glories in Hollywood entertainment, such as Aaron Sorkin, who won with the screenplay of Being The Ricardos, and of course the veteran Steven Spielberg, who reinterpreted the work originally created by mythical “jew” authors together with Tony Ushner, but also promoted new stars of the J-generation such as Alana Haim, protagonist of Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson, or confirmed the talent of actor Andrew Garfield, one of the proudest stars of his Jewish origins (“the my sense of belonging looks to Israel, ”he declared), now heading for the Oscars for Best Actor in the musical Tik Tik… Boom !.

HANNAH EINBINDER 28 years old, thanks to the Hacks series she was nominated for Emmy and Globes awards

For the Hacks series, about comedian stand-ups, Jean Smart won but the emerging Hannah Einbinder, born in 1995, contributed half of the success. Beyond the globes, Ruth Wilson, protagonist of Oslo (Hbo), on the peace agreements between Israel and Palestine, Kathryn Hahn, star from Bad Moms to The Shrink Next Door (Apple TV) and not even the veteran of Tel Aviv Ayelet Zurer, who in Losing Alice, a murky drama about the relationship between a middle-aged director and a mysterious screenwriter (the young Lihi Kornowski). International intrigues.

Tel Aviv: on the hill of spring Sharon Nice January 22, 2022





The queen of Tel Aviv

For 20 years at the head of Yes Studios, Danna Stern has the touch of King Midas

Emerging stars such as Yehuda Levi and Sosie Bacon, cult series such as Shtisel and Fauda and in 2022 forty-three productions ready for streaming, documentaries and TV series – such as Fire Dance and Bloody Murray. Everything is the work of Yes Studios, a giant with a King Midas touch in the creation of shows of all kinds, thrillers, detective stories and historical dramas: the first local production was in 2021 The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem. Maneuvering the huge export fiction machine is the “queen of Tel Aviv” Danna Stern. CEO and creator of all the successes for twenty years, he announced on LinkedIn that in 2022 he is ready to end his journey and lay down the scepter as CEO. Out of Yes, but ready not to say no to other proposals in the cine-business.