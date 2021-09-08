Breakthrough for Britney Spears, her father calls for an end to legal custody: “She deserves a chance”

Breakthrough in the case of Britney Spears. The father, James Spears, has filed a request to end legal custody of his daughter’s assets, which he has controlled for 13 years. “As he has repeatedly said, James Spears wants the best for his daughter. If Britney Spears wants to end custody” of her father and “feels she can manage her life then she’s right to have a chance,” says James Spears in the documentation. filed in court and reported by some American media.

The singer told the court in June that the deal that began in 2008 was abusive and humiliating. The “Baby One More Time” singer had filed legal papers demanding that her father be immediately removed as superintendent of her $ 60 million estate. Jamie Spears, in a court petition in August, said he was willing to step down from the role. In a new document, he went further and asked the court to end the guardianship altogether.

Britney Spears, 39, is in the care of professional Jodi Montgomery, who manages her medical and personal affairs. The nature of the singer’s mental health problems has never been publicly revealed. He received support from the #FreeBritney fan campaign that rallied to support his fight.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny has set the next hearing for September 29.