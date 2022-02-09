Breakthrough in nuclear fusion: record amount of energy from a European test

A step towards a new future, which will be able to count on a source of clean energy, and “a great moment” for research in this field: this is how the result obtained by the experimental Jet reactor comments. Tony Donné, responsible for the European nuclear fusion program Eurofusion. Also enthusiastic is Alessandro Dodaro, head of the Italian Research Group within Eurofusion and director of the Fusion and technologies department for Enea’s nuclear safety, for which Jet’s record “will convince even the most skeptical”.

“If we can hold the fusion for five seconds, we can do it for five minutes and then for five hours in future machines,” noted Tony Donné.

Nuclear fusion has always been viewed with skepticism due to the slow pace of its progress, however in recent years it has again sparked interest as a tool to combat climate change.

Indeed, nuclear fusion energy does not emit greenhouse gases. A small amount of fuel could theoretically power a home for hundreds of years.

A key result and a European success towards nuclear fusion: thus the President of the National Research Council (Cnr), Maria Chiara Carrozza, commented on the energy production by the European experimental reactor Jet. “The results that are announced today attest to the achievement of an extremely important goal,” he notes in a note, referring to the “experimental confirmation on Jet that in a tokamak configuration is It is possible to obtain electricity from fusion ». It is, he observes, “a crucial step towards the future production of abundant and eco-sustainable energy”.

A “sensational confirmation” that research on nuclear fusion is on the right path: so the director general ofIter project, Bernard Bigot, comments the result of the European Jet reactor. “A fusion reaction process in deuterium and tritium, sustained at this power level, close to the industrial scale, represents a sensational confirmation for all those engaged in fusion research on a global level He observes. Jet’s results, he adds, are for Iter “a strong element of confidence that we are on the right track on the path to demonstrating full fusion power.”