Breakup with Matthew Tyler Vorce, fans go wild!

Their relationship is over! Matthew Tyler Vorce revealed that his relationship with Billie Eilish was over! While rumors evoked an affair of adultery, the 30-year-old comedian calmed things down and refuted all the accusations. A clarification that was not enough for the singer’s fans, who continue to threaten and insult Matthew.

“No one deceived anyone. Relationships end. It’s that simple. Rumors and lying on the internet are dangerous“posted the, now, ex of Billie Eilish this Tuesday on Instagram, to respond to the insults of the fans. But the news did not calm the ardor of the fans of the singer of bad guy who rushed to their networks to insult the young man. Faced with the surge of hatred, Matthew could not remain without reaction and outbid. “The fact that thousands of people take the time in their day to write the most hateful things about someone they will never meet in their life is the cowardest thing you can do. Live your own life” he published, desperate in front of the stupidity of some internet users.

Matthew is known to the public for many…

Read more

Read also

Billie Eilish heroic: she interrupts her concert to rescue a fan in distress

Billie Eilish transformed: she reveals her new look and surprises her fans

Billie Eilish “miserable”: a difficult breakup, how her ex hurt her