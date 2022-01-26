Breast cancer, the precision test studied in Padua: “It is needed for personalized treatments”

Professor Pierfranco Conte

The most famous case concerns the American actress Angelina Jolie, who after having undergone a specific test related to the Brca 1 and 2 genes and having discovered that she was a carrier of a mutation of one of them (as hereditary) had decided to undergo a mastectomy and the removal of tubes and ovaries in order not to get cancer, as had instead happened to the grandmother, mother and aunt. This “precedent” would be enough to make people understand the importance of the discovery that unites the city of the Saint to the capital of Catalonia: researchers from the University of Padua and the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona (together with three other realities of the same capital) have developed and validated Her2Dx, a test that analyzes data provided by 27 different genes of patients with early stage Her2 + breast cancer to predict their prognosis and the likelihood of responding to drug therapies. This is the first genomic test in the world for women with Her2 + breast cancer, and a crucial contribution to the study was made by the research group of the University of Padua led by Professor Pierfranco Conte.





Professor Conte, what does this test consist of?

«We extract the RNA (ribonucleic acid, ed) from the patient’s tumor tissue and simultaneously analyze the 27 genes that govern four very important metabolic pathways. Thanks to this test we have shown that it is possible to have more precise information about the behavior of the tumor ».

What data was this based on before?

“On the size of the tumor and the state of the axillary lymph nodes: from their analysis it is already possible to understand the probability that metastases can circulate even after an operation. Thanks to this new test we also understand, we can also make even more precise decisions regarding the treatments to be performed, because it shows us how much the immune system is working in parallel “.

How important is this latter aspect?

“A lot: first of all, it is necessary to think that Her2 + tumors represent 20% of those diagnosed in the breast, or more than 390 thousand cases a year all over the world, of which about 8 thousand in Italy and 800 in Veneto alone. Great progress has been made in their treatment over the past 10 years, and today the majority of patients recover from adjuvant treatments including chemotherapy and anti-Her2 drugs. However, the effectiveness and variety of therapies available today mean that there is a risk of overtreatment for many patients and undertreatment for others: the problem is that critical therapeutic decisions, such as the quantity or type of chemotherapy and the quantity or duration of Her2 treatment, have so far not taken into account the biological heterogeneity of the disease. This is why the Her2Dx test represents a precious innovation: thanks to it we can provide personalized care for our patients, allowing a more precise estimate of the risk of relapse and the probability of response to available therapies ».

What are the differences from the test that Angelina Jolie underwent?

“That is specific for the single Brca gene, which, being transmissible by descent if altered, can predispose to the onset of tumors: as mentioned, however, it concerns only one type of breast tumors, and moreover now for that gene there are specific drugs capable of block it. Our test, on the other hand, examines not one but 27 different genes, providing us with the widest range possible ».

What emotions do you feel about this “world first”?

«Knowing that in addition to trying to be good doctors, you are also able to produce sensitive data fundamental for the advancement of knowledge on the subject is an enormous satisfaction, which I share with all my team. It took more than five years, but we did it ».

What is your hope now?

“That this test will soon be recognized by the national health service: it is already available but at the moment it has a high cost, so we hope that by demonstrating its great usefulness it will be reimbursed. After all, even the BRCA test performed by Angelina Jolie up to a few years was very expensive and therefore the prerogative only of those who could afford it, while now it is recognized by the national health service “.