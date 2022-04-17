“Breasts and eggs”, the phenomenon of Mieko Kawakami

Mieko Kawakami is the new Japanese writer with international projection after the boom who lived a few years ago Haruki Murakami. From his first nouvellepublished in 2007 and winner of the prestigious Akutagawa award, titled in English My ego ratio, my teeth, and my world, with a work consisting of several novels, has become a true event, both inside and outside of Japan. It has been celebrated by writers and popular culture figures such as Natalie Portman. An enormous editorial strategy has been forged around Kawakami; she is young (we are talking about 40 years old, a very young age for Japan), she has a solid career as a pop singer (her songs are played on the radio every day), and she is a feminist. Her latest novel, published in 2019, has entered the North American publishing market with a strategy very similar to that of the aforementioned Murakami; a simple writing, which proclaims itself influenced by Lydia Davies and James Joyce, and which flirts with English although at times it seems corrected by English-speaking publishers for a pop audience hungry for literary news that may come from the old island of the Far East.

His latest novel, however, is much more than a strategy; is a rereading of a solid feminine tradition that with Kawakami finds a channel and a channel. The title, in its Spanish translation, however, is a bit unfortunate. breasts and eggs is the translation of the title that has been made from English (breasts and eggs) and is quite far from Natsu Monogatari, which in a more literal translation would be the summer novel in a play on words between the season of the year and the name of the protagonist, Natsume. The “breasts” and the “eggs” are related, however, to the restlessness that runs through the protagonist (although it brings the ironic reader of Argentine bookstores closer, it must be said): with the eggs in terms of ova and the breasts in relation to cosmetic surgeries and motherhood. What happens in the story is very simple and what Kawakami is interested in narrating is not a plot but the behavior patterns of its absolute protagonist in the uncertain journey that she undertakes towards a decision; Natsume is a writer with writing problems. After a first success as a storyteller, she is immersed in a novel about yakuza that has no neck. That hypothetical novel narrates the war of clans in Japan with which Natsume has wasted more time investigating than giving flesh to his characters.

That flesh is put in another place. It is in the conversations and doubts that Natsume has with his sister Makiko, a former employee of a snack, who has wanted for some time to get a breast implant. He is with her editor Sengawa, who predicts a future of literary glory in her luxury writer, if she would dedicate herself to writing more and giving herself less to the fervor of constant tribulation. He is with Konno, a successful writer who expresses the fears that Natsume carries day and night. He is with Aizawa, a young doctor, the son of artificial insemination, whose mother kept the secret of conceiving him from her for fear of what they would say. Mieko Kawakami’s novel dwells on those details; in the long conversations created in closed establishments (cafés, restaurants, living rooms and bars abound), which at times slide towards dreamlike images, of a subtle and slightly abrupt magical realism, where a childish fear is revealed of Natsume to maturely assume his sexuality.

The novel touches on various issues of importance in contemporary Japan. The problem of housing and wages, the fear of failure and the increasingly marked dissolution of the family nucleus as an identity unit, both of power and social status. Natsume does not feel sexual pleasure. She avoids all physical contact and prefers being alone to being with a partner to avoid having sex. At the same time, she feels a vital need to be a mother. The stories of her friends and her sister do not collaborate with the idea of ​​looking for a stable partner to form a family. The men in breasts and eggs not only are they conspicuous by their absence, in physical terms, but women suffer from them in their decisions; some are single mothers, or are women who live under the shadow of violent or absent husbands, or are women who disdain their motherhood and wait for the death of their partners to take control of their lives and their desire. None of that is what Natsume wants for her or her hypothetical son or daughter.

The decision to start artificial insemination treatment throws a belief system into crisis that turns on Natsume herself. The idea of ​​being inseminated by the semen of a stranger becomes a political gesture; it is to dispel the idea of ​​caste and biological inheritance that still governs, despite the years, many of the social behaviors in contemporary Japan. If in the postwar period, the family unit moved towards the search for new ways of bonding emotionally, post-Fukushima Japan seems to ask itself how to take charge of those old decisions of isolation, asexuality and loneliness, or how to further expand the rigid horizon of the family mandate that still weighs on the consciences of many Japanese. The novel – as Mary McCarthy thought and as Konno, the successful writer, put it – would have that social functionality.

breasts and eggs It has been a true literary phenomenon in Japan and in the United States. It has sold millions of copies, has been reissued several times, and has placed Mieko Kawakami alongside such classic writers as Yuko Tsushima (her essential light territory was published a few years ago by the Spanish publisher Impedimenta, and has a direct relationship with Kawakami’s writing) or with radical and successful literary writers such as Sayaka Murata, who has also put into words many of the obsessions that afflict Japanese women contemporary women, between the need to find their own voice while taking decisions about their own body as a territory of struggle and light.