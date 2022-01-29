breath of fresh air for the market, led by Bitcoin

Whether it’s the end or just a temporary reversal, only time will tell. The fact is that, after a black Monday for cryptocurrencies, followed by a week of strong pessimism, Bitcoin appears to be showing the first signs of recovery, towing many other assets with it.

Many had already begun to hope afterwards the shy + 3% of the last few days which had hinted at the recovery of Ethereum and Bitcoin, however it was only between 28 and 29 January 2022 that BTC showed its strength.

In fact, on the morning of January 29, 2022, Bicoin is trading at a whopping 37,600 dollars with the most optimistic looking to the wall of 40,000 dollars and as many arguing that a further descent is necessary for sufficient momentum. BTC currently has a capitalization of over $ 714 billion, closely followed by Ethereum with its 303.5 billion.

ETH is trading at $ 2,546, with a trading volume of $ 12.9 billion in the past 24 hours. Net of stablecoins, in third place we find BNB with its $ 390 per token and a Market Cap for Binance’s currency that well exceeds 64 billion.

Sixth place for Cardano, with ADA at $ 1.07 and a capitalization of 35.7 billion. Yet another test of strength, but also of unpredictability, of a constantly evolving market.