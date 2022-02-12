breath of fresh air, the ISEE rises, many new beneficiaries

The situation of the bills for Italian families is really serious. But a larger bonus comes from the government.

Initially, the Italian and European authorities had tried to reassure the extent of the expensive bills, but by now everyone has fully realized that inflation is a real monster that is devouring the purchasing power of Italians.

On electricity and gas bills this becomes particularly evident. The number of people who can’t keep going increases day by day. It is Il Messaggero who provides a whole series of rumors about the new bonuses designed to be more inclusive and to cover a greater number of families in difficulty. According to the reconstructions of the well-known newspaper, the situation is so dramatic that a pensioner who receives € 1000 probably received a gas bill between € 3 and € 400. Which is three times what he paid just a year ago. A decidedly panic situation that is pushing the government to move towards the French model. The French model provides for administered tariffs and would be applied to both businesses and households.

Here’s what changes

This could immediately deflate the bills, but it is not certain that this proposal will actually go through. The government could move towards a sort of calmed pricing which could allow bills to have prices far removed from those imposed by the market. Before seeing what the government will actually do, it is necessary to keep in mind that it is the oil and gas producing countries that are keeping the prices of energy raw materials very high by keeping the taps tight. The government project calls for strong growth in national gas production.

The new government measures

If Italy doubled the gas it produces independently, the bill could decrease. But the ways for the government to take must be more timely, in fact the increase in national gas production is an excellent solution but it takes years to function as a result the government moves towards more immediate solutions. The first is an increase in the ISEE ceiling of those who can benefit from the bonus. In fact, we remind you that currently the social bonus on bills benefits only those who need life-saving machines powered by energy or those who have an ISEE under € 8,000.

Families with an ISEE of up to € 20,000 but must have 4 dependent children also benefit. But by how much does the Draghi government intend to increase the ISEE ceiling? No indiscretions have actually been founded on this. There are rumors of various figures but if the increase in the ISEE ceiling appears quite certain and that many new families will benefit from it, quantifying it is currently more difficult.