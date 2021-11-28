Breath of the Wild 2? – Multiplayer.it

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 it could be shown to the The Game Awards 2021, at least according to the speculations of some fans born from a tweet from Geoff Keighley. Let’s try to understand something.

Keighley wrote that he was watching the final version of one world premiere he worked with developers for 2.5 years, feeling honored for what he did and for the collaboration itself.

2.5 years correspond to the last time Keighley he was able to visit development studies, according to him (the pandemic will certainly not have escaped you ed). For Nintendo fans, however, it is the time that has elapsed since the announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, who immediately deduced that the new game by Zelda and associates will be presented.

Some are dubious that there is talk of a world premiere, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has already been shown. In fact, several titles seen at the TGA have been considered world premieres, despite being known. Furthermore the Nintendo title does not yet have a final name, so anything is possible.

In addition, some also recalled that Aonuma, the director of the Zelda series, had promised news within the year for the new game. What better opportunity to give it?

Of course, take everything with due caution, because there is absolutely nothing confirmed. Of our own we hope it’s all true, because The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 alone would be worth the show.