Tech
Breath of the Wild 2 surpasses Bayonetta 3 among the most anticipated games of Famitsu – Nerd4.life
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 he passed it Bayonetta 3 in the ranking of most anticipated games by the readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsu, ranking second behind the immovable Final Fantasy 16.
Some time ago we wrote down some theories about the protagonist and the story of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but in the coming months we should finally discover the truth about this new, awaited episode of the series Nintendo.
As mentioned, Final Fantasy 16, which could be shown again in 2022, firmly occupies the top of the Famitsu ranking and will hardly move, since it is not yet known when it will arrive in stores.
Famitsu, the most anticipated games for the week from 15 to 21 November 2021
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 731 votes
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 618 votes
- [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 578 votes
- [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl – 458 votes
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 424 votes
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline – 353 votes
- [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus – 329 votes
- [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 – 311 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 304 votes
- [NSW] Triangle Strategy – 292 votes
- [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land – 268 votes
- [PS5] Pragmata – 226 votes
- [PS4] Anonymous; Code – 201 votes
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – 189 votes
- [PS5] Elden Ring – 186 votes
- [PS4] Elden Ring – 173 votes
- [NSW] Touken Ranbu Warriors – 157 votes
- [NSW] Anonymous; Code – 133 votes
- [PS4] Atelier Sophie 2 – 125 votes
- [NSW] Power Pro Kun Pocket R – 120 votes