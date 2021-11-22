Breath of the Wild 2 surpasses Bayonetta 3 among the most anticipated games of Famitsu – Nerd4.life

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 he passed it Bayonetta 3 in the ranking of most anticipated games by the readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsu, ranking second behind the immovable Final Fantasy 16.

Some time ago we wrote down some theories about the protagonist and the story of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but in the coming months we should finally discover the truth about this new, awaited episode of the series Nintendo.

As mentioned, Final Fantasy 16, which could be shown again in 2022, firmly occupies the top of the Famitsu ranking and will hardly move, since it is not yet known when it will arrive in stores.

Famitsu, the most anticipated games for the week from 15 to 21 November 2021