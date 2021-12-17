Breath of the Wild 2, the possible month of release according to a well-known journalist – Nerd4.life

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 would already have a month of release set according to well-known IGN journalist Peer Schneider, for whom the new game for Nintendo Switch is expected to arrive at November 2022.

The thing is not reported in such a blatant way, but it is deduced from what is reported by Peer Schneider, who is the founder and chief content officer of IGN, during the NVC podcast, in which the journalist in question reports that he has the scoop on the complete 2022 plans for Nintendo.

In the midst of the various discussions, speaking in particular of the open worlds on the market and coming soon, Schneider says “this will probably change when we play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 this November”. Putting together this discarded statement without much thought with the fact that the reporter reports that he had access to confidential information on the Nintendo’s 2022 release schedule, it is easy to make a logical connection.

It is true that the sentence lends itself to different interpretations, also arguing that simply in that month the game will probably already be released, but it is easy to think that the reference was precisely to the fact that November 2022 is scheduled as the month of release of the new Zelda for Nintendo. Switch.

For the rest, we have seen possible new details on the gameplay from three Nintendo patents for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which according to Jeff Grubb will not be shown before E3 2022.