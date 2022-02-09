Breath of the Wild, according to some rumors – Nerd4.life

Hogwarts Legacy is the protagonist of a series of rumors spread by the youtuber RetroRaconteur, who claims to have contacts with some sources close to the development of the Warner Bros. game from which this information would come, which also speak ofinspiration taken from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in the construction of the game world.

These mysterious sources inside Avalanche Software have confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy will have a open world close to that of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for some characteristics, but Ghost of Tsushima is also mentioned as inspiration in building the world, with various regions composing the main map and villages and points of interest to visit with their NPCs.

There will be camps with enemies to fight and even dungeons to explore, with gameplay that contains elements of combat, stealth and exploration mixed.

Obviously, these are only rumors but remaining so vague they could also make sense within a game of this type.

In the meantime, we are waiting for an official presentation of Hogwarts Legacy, whose month of release from the official artbook may have emerged, while according to some its presentation with release date will take place during an upcoming State of Play.