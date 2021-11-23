Breath of the Wild, discovered another secret about Link’s sunburn – Nerd4.life

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a game of immense importance and the fact that, four years after its release, they continue to discover its secrets like this concerning the Link’s sunburn says a lot about the richness and complexity of this title, a real compendium of game design.

The youtuber Postposterous has posted a video showing the progressive process of Link’s burn in the sun up to a sort of total burn, demonstrating how the situation normally shown in the game is only a fraction of the possible consequences that the protagonist of the game can receive from excessive exposure to the sun in desert areas.

This is not something that can normally happen in a game of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, considering that in the standard game Link gets burned much earlier and loses energy or otherwise forces to find shelter before reaching the extreme consequences. What we see in the game is roughly equivalent to 4% of the grade of burn visible in this movie.

The unlocking of the following phases can be carried out with a sort of mod that eliminates the consequences of sunburn and reactions in terms of gameplay, thus showing a poor Stoic and immobile Link under the sun, while his skin darkens more and more up to get to 100% sunburn with a fatal burn. The interesting thing, however, is that apparently Nintendo has also included the subsequent stages of the process, although these are not normally visible to the player, with a real sunburn mechanic that is progressively reflected in the color of the skin.

In the meantime, we await information on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, after the gameplay trailer and release period at E3 2021 from Nintendo Direct and its preview.