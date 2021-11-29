Breath of the Wild in 8K, ray tracing and next gen graphics mod is incredible – Nerd4.life

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild returns to be the protagonist of a new video on the graphic processing carried out by modders to the playable version through emulation on PC, which allows them to apply further next gen graphic mod as a resolution 8K, ray tracing and increased detail.

The result is truly impressive, at least since technical point of view: all these mods applied allow you to obtain a graphics considered to be of a higher level, like more advanced next gen productions, but obviously they distort the original vision of the game for Nintendo Switch, creating a slightly bizarre effect.

The increase in resolution, the global lighting system that simulates ray tracing and the increase in the level of detail and visual distance are however applied in a notable way by these mods illustrated by Digital Dreams, therefore the work done by the modders is commendable, only that the result is not necessarily more “beautiful” than the original aspect of the game, since for the latter the artistic direction originally imparted by the developers must be taken into consideration.

It must be said that, for example, the increase in the LOD is able to increase the sense of breadth of views that already characterizes the game in origin, giving an extra gear on this juncture. As a demonstration of how The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is rich in even hidden content, it has recently emerged that another secret has been discovered about Link’s sunburn, while one begins to think that Breath of the Wild 2 may be present at the 2021 Game Awards.