Breath of the Wild is the best game ever for Japanese users – Nerd4.life

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is considered the best game ever give it Japanese users, or at least this is the result of the survey carried out by the Japanese broadcaster Asahi, which has compiled the list of the hundred greatest video games in history.

While we think about how the gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could change in light of the latest rumors, the latest chapter of the Nintendo series has really entered the hearts of fans, especially in Japan, bringing home a recognition of great importance.

Even more so considering the other games in the top 10: after Breath of the Wild we find the classics Dragon Quest V And Final Fantasy VII, but also Dragon Quest III, Chrono Trigger and Super Mario Bros. 3.

Below is the complete list, which as mentioned is made up of as many as one hundred titles and refers to any period, putting together new and old productions. It is, among other things, an interesting picture of the current preferences of Japanese users.

The 100 best games ever for Asahi TV viewers