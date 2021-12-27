Breath of the Wild is the best game ever for Japanese users – Nerd4.life
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is considered the best game ever give it Japanese users, or at least this is the result of the survey carried out by the Japanese broadcaster Asahi, which has compiled the list of the hundred greatest video games in history.
While we think about how the gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could change in light of the latest rumors, the latest chapter of the Nintendo series has really entered the hearts of fans, especially in Japan, bringing home a recognition of great importance.
Even more so considering the other games in the top 10: after Breath of the Wild we find the classics Dragon Quest V And Final Fantasy VII, but also Dragon Quest III, Chrono Trigger and Super Mario Bros. 3.
Below is the complete list, which as mentioned is made up of as many as one hundred titles and refers to any period, putting together new and old productions. It is, among other things, an interesting picture of the current preferences of Japanese users.
The 100 best games ever for Asahi TV viewers
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Dragon Quest V
- Final Fantasy VII
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Splatoon 2
- Dragon Quest III
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Chrono Trigger
- Final Fantasy X
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Pokemon Diamond Pearl
- Super Mario Kart
- Undertale
- Pokemon Sword Shield
- Dragon Quest IV
- KINGDOM HEARTS II
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER
- GENSO SUIKODEN II
- Minecraft
- Splatoon
- Animal Crossing
- Fire Emblem: Fuuka Yukigetsu
- Pokemon Red and Green
- Tetris
- Pokemon Black and White
- Dragon Quest XI
- MOTHER2
- Okami
- Apex Legends
- Tactics Ogre
- Resident Evil
- Final Fantasy VI
- Final Fantasy V
- Xenoblade 2
- Pokémon Gold and Silver
- Final Fantasy IX
- Puyo Puyo
- DARK SOULS III
- Xenogears
- Momotaro Dentetsu – Showa Heisei
- Person 5
- Xenoblade
- Dragon Quest X
- Kirby the star Wii
- Dragon Quest II
- Final Fantasy XIV
- NieR: Automata
- Kingdom Hearts
- Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire
- Final Fantasy IV
- The Legend of Zelda
- Tales of the Abyss
- Dragon Quest VIII
- Yokai Watch 2
- Super Mario Galaxy
- Super Donkey Kong
- Animal Crossing
- Dead by Daylight
- Pokemon Black and White 2
- Nintendo All Star! Super Smash Bros.
- XEVIOUS
- Final Fantasy III
- Pokemon Heart Gold and Soul Silver
- Suikoden: Genso Suikoden
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Bloodborne
- Pokemon X and Y
- Super Mario RPG
- Monster Hunter: World
- Dr. Mario
- Kirby Super Deluxe
- Gran Turismo 4
- Super Smash Bros.
- Super Smash Bros. X
- Animal Crossing
- Kirby’s Air Ride
- Mario Kart Wii
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Nationwide Version
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- The Legend of Zelda: Mujura no Kamen
- Dragon Quest Builders 2: Sidoh and the Empty Island
- Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana
- Dragon Quest VII: Warriors of Eden
- Final Fantasy XI
- Dragon Quest VI: Land of the Lost
- Monster Hunter
- Monster Hunter Double Cross
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- Super Mario Galaxy 2
- Final Fantasy VIII
- Street Fighter 2
- Monster Hunter 4G
- Persona 5 The Royal
- Fire Emblem: The Genealogy of the Holy War
- MOTHER
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms
- Super Mario World
- Person 4
- Pocket Monsters Platinum
- Person 3