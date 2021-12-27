Breath of the Wild is the best game ever for Japanese users – Nerd4.life

Tech

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is considered the best game ever give it Japanese users, or at least this is the result of the survey carried out by the Japanese broadcaster Asahi, which has compiled the list of the hundred greatest video games in history.

While we think about how the gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could change in light of the latest rumors, the latest chapter of the Nintendo series has really entered the hearts of fans, especially in Japan, bringing home a recognition of great importance.

Even more so considering the other games in the top 10: after Breath of the Wild we find the classics Dragon Quest V And Final Fantasy VII, but also Dragon Quest III, Chrono Trigger and Super Mario Bros. 3.

Below is the complete list, which as mentioned is made up of as many as one hundred titles and refers to any period, putting together new and old productions. It is, among other things, an interesting picture of the current preferences of Japanese users.

The 100 best games ever for Asahi TV viewers

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  2. Dragon Quest V
  3. Final Fantasy VII
  4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  5. Splatoon 2
  6. Dragon Quest III
  7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  8. Chrono Trigger
  9. Final Fantasy X
  10. Super Mario Bros. 3
  11. Pokemon Diamond Pearl
  12. Super Mario Kart
  13. Undertale
  14. Pokemon Sword Shield
  15. Dragon Quest IV
  16. KINGDOM HEARTS II
  17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  18. METAL GEAR SOLID 3 SNAKE EATER
  19. GENSO SUIKODEN II
  20. Minecraft
  21. Splatoon
  22. Animal Crossing
  23. Fire Emblem: Fuuka Yukigetsu
  24. Pokemon Red and Green
  25. Tetris
  26. Pokemon Black and White
  27. Dragon Quest XI
  28. MOTHER2
  29. Okami
  30. Apex Legends
  31. Tactics Ogre
  32. Resident Evil
  33. Final Fantasy VI
  34. Final Fantasy V
  35. Xenoblade 2
  36. Pokémon Gold and Silver
  37. Final Fantasy IX
  38. Puyo Puyo
  39. DARK SOULS III
  40. Xenogears
  41. Momotaro Dentetsu – Showa Heisei
  42. Person 5
  43. Xenoblade
  44. Dragon Quest X
  45. Kirby the star Wii
  46. Dragon Quest II
  47. Final Fantasy XIV
  48. NieR: Automata
  49. Kingdom Hearts
  50. Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire
  51. Final Fantasy IV
  52. The Legend of Zelda
  53. Tales of the Abyss
  54. Dragon Quest VIII
  55. Yokai Watch 2
  56. Super Mario Galaxy
  57. Super Donkey Kong
  58. Animal Crossing
  59. Dead by Daylight
  60. Pokemon Black and White 2
  61. Nintendo All Star! Super Smash Bros.
  62. XEVIOUS
  63. Final Fantasy III
  64. Pokemon Heart Gold and Soul Silver
  65. Suikoden: Genso Suikoden
  66. Ghost of Tsushima
  67. Bloodborne
  68. Pokemon X and Y
  69. Super Mario RPG
  70. Monster Hunter: World
  71. Dr. Mario
  72. Kirby Super Deluxe
  73. Gran Turismo 4
  74. Super Smash Bros.
  75. Super Smash Bros. X
  76. Animal Crossing
  77. Kirby’s Air Ride
  78. Mario Kart Wii
  79. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Nationwide Version
  80. METAL GEAR SOLID
  81. The Legend of Zelda: Mujura no Kamen
  82. Dragon Quest Builders 2: Sidoh and the Empty Island
  83. Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana
  84. Dragon Quest VII: Warriors of Eden
  85. Final Fantasy XI
  86. Dragon Quest VI: Land of the Lost
  87. Monster Hunter
  88. Monster Hunter Double Cross
  89. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
  90. Super Mario Galaxy 2
  91. Final Fantasy VIII
  92. Street Fighter 2
  93. Monster Hunter 4G
  94. Persona 5 The Royal
  95. Fire Emblem: The Genealogy of the Holy War
  96. MOTHER
  97. Romance of the Three Kingdoms
  98. Super Mario World
  99. Person 4
  100. Pocket Monsters Platinum
  101. Person 3

