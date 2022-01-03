Breath of the Wild, player discovers a hidden feature of water – Nerd4.life

Tech

Breath of the Wild, player discovers a hidden feature of water

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild continues to amaze and show new things, in a truly incredible way, even four years after its original release, as demonstrated by this new discovery of a particular water feature in the game world.

Obviously this is not a novelty, being an element present from the beginning in the world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but it is possible that many had not seen it previously, as well as the author of the tweet. shown below, which clearly illustrates the particular behavior that water can assume in some circumstances.

Basically, the world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has a system of accumulation and outflow of water after abundant rains, coending real lakes which, with the drying up of the climate, progressively become smaller and smaller pools until they disappear.

The issue had been known for some time, but also judging by the amount of likes collected by the tweet it seems that many had not realized this feature present in the game.

The complete sequence showing rainwater behavior in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

This is just another example of the incredible care with which Nintendo has created the game world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which responds to physical laws remarkably solid, which can also be exploited to one’s advantage by becoming gameplay elements.

Precisely this is a distinctive feature of this game for Nintendo Switch, difficult to find in many other titles. Similarly, a particular discovery about the barrels and one about Link’s sunburn had long ago surfaced.

