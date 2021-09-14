Breathtaking Megan Fox at the MTV Video Awards. Yellow on the fight between the boyfriend and McGregor

New York, September 13, 2021 – The red carpet from Megan Fox to the 2021 edition of MTV Video Music Awards it was, without a doubt, one of the highlights hot of the whole evening. Last night, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the American actress showed up in a very tight transparent dress, adorned with small crystals that thrilled everyone present. At his side, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 31, with a face decorated with pearls and a red suit. Together, they shone with their own light. Apparently, it was he who asked his beloved for this look: Fox, on the microphones of the American TV program Entertainment Tonight, explained that she had chosen the dress because her boyfriend had told her: “I want you naked tonight“And she has granted her wish.

But the emotions related to the Fox-Kelly duo didn’t come just because of her beauty. Even the rapper, who has been officially with the actress since last summer of 2020, became the protagonist of a particular moment of the MTV evening. It appears, in fact, that the Irish martial artist Conor McGregor, 33, wanted to take a picture with Machine Gun Kelly, who, however, refused, causing the fighter to get angry. McGregor appears to have reacted throwing a drink at the rapper and, if a security guard hadn’t intervened, a real one would have gone off brawl between two. Subsequently, the Irishman then provided a different version of what happened. “Nothing happened – apparently said McGregor, retracting the story – I don’t even know him. I only fight with other real fighters, not with little ones. Vanilla Ice“The tone and the reference to another American rapper, now fifty-three, would remind a little of the story of the wolf with grapes. In the end, anyway, it doesn’t seem like that Machine Gun Kelly was disturbed too much: he performed, during the live broadcast of the awards ceremony, with the song ‘Papercuts’ and the video clip of’ My Ex’s Best Friend ‘won the award as’Best alternative video‘. Megan brought him luck, just as he promised.









