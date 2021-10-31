Breathtaking Northern Lights. And the geomagnetic storm is yet to come – Chronicle

Rome, 31 October 2021 – La geomagnetic storm announced by Nasa and Noaa, which left the Sun on October 28th, it seems to have arrived on Earth. Mauro Messerotti, solar physicist of INAF, is checking. From the first analysis it seems that “the CME that started from the Sun on October 28 has arrived on Earth and a geomagnetic storm per hour of class G1 started at 16 CET (time of our time zone, ed.). We will see if it will intensify in the next few hours and what the associated effects will be “. The professor, who teaches at the University of Trieste, has been following the path of the solar storm for days Halloween. But in the meantime, there are those who have managed to capture the first northern lights in advance. Show given by a weak perturbation of the geomagnetic field last night. Sunday October 31st the instruments recorded a minor event, “a Cme (acronym from English coronal mass ejection, coronal mass expulsion) started from the Sun on October 26, which disturbed the geomagnetic field to a lesser extent for two hours in the night between Saturday and Sunday. But it did not cause anything significant “, he says Mauro Messerotti, solar physicist of INAF. “The event is delayed but the Noaa thinks that should arrive“, the fans write on social networks. No apocalyptic scenarios, like those of 1989 in Canada, when millions of people were left in the dark. The Halloween sun instead gave an enchantment in certain latitudes. And Christopher Mathews, a photographer who lives in Iceland, didn’t let it slip away.









The photographer of the Northern Lights

“Wow” is the most repeated comment on his photo taken at the southwestern tip of the peninsula Reykjanes, close to the capital Reykjavík, a fairytale scenario captured in seconds. Sparks of the sun on the earth’s atmosphere, this is how these phenomena are defined.

“I saw my first Northern Lights in the fall of 2015, while I was working on a Masters in Sustainable Energy Sciences at the Iceland School of Energy – says the photographer -. I was walking in a park near my home when the sky lit up right above me. It was an incredible experience, like being in a storm of bright light. I always live in Iceland and take every opportunity to see the auroras and perfect my photographic skills. “

But the goal is always waiting for the big shot, to resume the effects of the geomagnetic storm. Which took longer than expected. “I don’t know when it will arrive – it’s Christopher’s update from Iceland -. CME is late, but it has already happened: the storm of February 24-25 was supposed to arrive a day earlier than it did. Solar weather is fickle. , just like the weather here on Earth ”.









