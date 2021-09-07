Breathtaking Pom Klementieff in a new photo from the set

In a new image published as always on his Instagram profile, Christopher McQuarrie gives us the opportunity to admire the character played by Pom Klementieff on the set of Mission: Impossible 7, the next chapter in the franchise starring agent Ethan Hunt obviously played by Tom Cruise and coming in 2022.

In the image the actress is portrayed in a very narrow alley where it can show its amazing flexibility, a sign that Klementieff will have a decidedly action role within the plot of the film, still strictly top secret and will therefore not be a secondary role. French actress of Korean descent, Klementieff is known to the general public for her participation in the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy in the role of Mantis and has also reprized the role in the last two films dedicated to the Avengers.

This year she returned to collaborate with James Gunn in The Suicide Squad: Suicide Mission and starred in Raw diamonds along with Adam Sandler and in the final season of Westworld for HBO. On the small screen, she also appeared in an episode of the fifth season of Black Mirror.

We know that filming for Mission: Impossible 7 is nearing completion and that Mission: Impossible 8 will begin almost immediately afterwards in a move that allows Paramount Pictures to significantly reduce production costs. After various postponements caused by the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, Mission: Impossible 7 is currently set to be released in cinemas on September 30th having been postponed together with Top Gun: Maverick always with Cruise the absolute protagonist.

Hayley Atwell has already finished filming Mission: Impossible 7 and probably this new shot confirms the end of the work for Klementieff as well, although McQuarrie has not added descriptions to the image.