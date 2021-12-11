breathtaking scenery and death in the first gameplay

We were waiting for a more concrete video to talk about it and the Game Awards 2021 satisfied us: the Geoff Keighley show allowed us to take a look at the gameplay of A Plague Tale: Requiem, a direct sequel to an adventure that made the name of Asobo Studio great. Powered by Unreal Engine 5 (the same engine from The Matrix Awakens tech demo), Requiem narrates a new portion of the journey of Amicia and Hugo de Rune, a sister and a brother linked as much by a profound good as by an unspeakable curse. In addition to giving us some interesting ideas about the plot, the movie gave us gameplay scenes related to the combat system, which already seems to have taken advantage of the criticisms leveled at the predecessor in this sense. Without further ado, we return to the mid-1300s, in Aquitaine, which the de Rune nobles are about to leave for a new life.

The end of a dream, the beginning of a nightmare

In A Plague Tale: Innocence, Amicia and Hugo were snatched from the life they knew, first with the disappearance of their loved ones and later due to the discovery of details about the Macula. a disease with supernatural traits that arose in little de Rune’s blood.

After a short period of quiet, at the end of the first episode, unfortunately it seems that things will not go as hoped for the two nobles, with Amicia who will be forced to seek new acquaintances to guarantee Hugo’s safety. In the Game Awards video we see the young woman (probably with her little brother) sailing south, towards new regions and vibrant cities. When the victims of the rats appear, Amicia can not help but accept the truth: Hugo has lost control again and “his” plague of death and destruction is corrupting the place that had hosted them. Hence the beginning of a new journey to a mysterious island, which could provide de Rune with the key to saving Hugo. Probably, to accompany her in this dangerous adventure – which will certainly put her mental health to a severe test – there will be Lucas, Laurentius’s apprentice, who in the original chapter has confirmed himself as one of the most successful and convincing supporting actors.

At the moment it is not possible to express oneself with tones of certainty on the events narrated in Requiem but one thing is now clear to us: like other “ex-innocent” protagonists, Amicia too will be forced to abandon kindness and pity, because in the world in which he will live, except in rare cases, there will be no room for benevolence. In short, there is the possibility that the team will be able to come up with an even more solid and bitter story than that of its predecessor, which as we wrote in the review of A Plague Tale: Innocence has already managed to surprise us positively. Before moving on to discuss the gameplay and visual presentation, we want to make a hypothesis that should not be underestimated.

In the scarce official information disclosed by the developers, reference is made to the possibility of using stealth to progress in the adventure or to ask little Hugo to use his tremendous powers: that the choice to resort to one or the other solution will affect the end of the game? In any case, we are dying to know the identity of the figure chained in the basement at the end of the trailer.

Amicia and the cycle of violence

A Plague Tale: Innocence he called Amicia to eliminate the enemies with the slingshot or thanks to some “environmental opportunities”, during stealth phases that were anything but flawless. Net of the mild AI of the enemies or their woody and predictable movements, the title of Asobo Studio still managed to keep the players’ attention high for the good situational variety it proposed and clearly for the exciting narrative implications. That said, a sequel due out in 2022 couldn’t have avoided a must expansion and refinement of gameplay mechanics and in fact the new video has given us some confirmation in this sense.

Let’s be clear, to sleep peacefully in terms of the variety of the experience and reactivity of the enemies you need to see a more generous and free of cuts but at the moment it is possible to make some considerations. We know for example that Amicia will use a crossbow to eliminate enemies from a distance (and also in a rather credible way, it must be said) but also to detonate barrels in certain circumstances. There is no shortage of sneaky knife attacks and melee attacks, as well as exploratory sections with a great filmic impact.

In addition to the classic moments in which – armed with a torch – it will be necessary to keep the rats away, we will have to lead the little Hugo, exhausted by fatigue, through areas devastated (perhaps by war) or appreciate the beauty of the new settings in rare moments of peace. Certainly when the child’s disease reaches more important stages, those sections of asphyxiating struggle for life will return, calling the young to escape from the black mass of death formed by rats. While waiting to discover the entirety of the weapons, of the “alchemical gadgets” and of the supernatural powers mentioned by the official information, we now pass to another fundamental aspect of Requiem: the visual presentation. Abandon the old gen platforms, the guys at Asobo Studio chose to use Unreal Engine 5 to shape the sequel to Innocence and needless to say, a handful of scenes from the film were enough to make sure of the graphic quality of the production, starting from the alley visible at the beginning of the trailer.

The lighting, the flooring, the walls and the fabrics have made the generational leap, but in general it is the quality of the scenarios as a whole that proves it (think for example of the beaches of half video). On the front of the polygonal models, the horrifying spectacle offered by the corpse torn apart by rats, with its face disfigured and full of pustules, gives us really hope for the effectiveness of the faces but perhaps the facial expressions of the characters may not be able to reach the same quality standards.

In any case, we can only say that we are satisfied with this very first meeting with Requiem, which we hope will return to show itself a sufficient number of times before its expected debut.