Brebemi, the «Arena of the future» for dynamic electric charging

It becomes reality “Arena Of The Future”, the circuit built by A35 Brebemi, in collaboration with Stellantis and other international partners, public institutions and universities, with the aim of field testing the revolutionary dynamic induction electric charging.

After the identification of the best technologies related to street electrification and the development of the circuit, today begins the third phase of the project which is focused on experimenting with the technologies adopted. It was in fact inaugurated on circuit with a length of 1,050 meters, located in a private area of ​​the A35 motorway near the Chiari Ovest exit and powered with an electrical power of 1 mw.

The first vehicles (New 500 and Iveco E-Way Bus) have been equipped to test the system and have already covered several kilometers with more than encouraging results. The goal is to prove that the Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer (Dwpt) system is one of the main technologies candidates to respond in an immediate and concrete way to the needs of decarbonisation and environmental sustainability in the mobility sector.

