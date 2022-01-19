Breiner David Cucuñame, the indigenous activist killed at age 14 in Colombia- Corriere.it

from Sara Gandolfi

Breiner David Cucuame was part of the Cauca self-defense groups, a land disputed by drug traffickers and other illegal groups. The killer El Indio is a dissident of the former Farc guerrilla

Dying at fourteen to defend a nature reserve, Mother Earth. This also happens in Colombia. happened last Friday to Breiner David Cucuame, an indigenous boy of the Nasa people who had decided to protect the territory of his ancestors, in the Cauca department, from the aggression of other men, armed and dangerous: paramilitary groups, former guerrillas, drug traffickers, etc. etc. Bandits dangerous enough to shoot them in cold blood. the first environmentalist killed in 2022 in the Latin American country, where ecologists, natives and minors are often victims of brutal murders.

According to the Colombian police, the person responsible for Breiner’s murder Alias ​​el Indio, dissident of the dissolved Farc guerrilla movement and today leader of the Jaime Martnez column. The attack occurred in a rural area of ​​northern Cauca: the young Breiner was accompanying his father after a day of work when the two ran into a group of heavily armed men, they immediately raised the alarm by calling the indigenous guard on the spot on patrol. The former guerrillas would have opened fire by killing first an adult, Guillermo Chicame, then the young Breiner, hit by several bullets. The head of the reserve, Fabin Camayo, was also wounded in the shooting.

The indigenous guard usually consists of unarmed men and women who deal with the collective defense of their territories and carry batons as a symbol of authority. Often flanked by a student guard, to whom Breiner belonged. Once upon a time, armed groups respected them, not anymore. At least 78 human rights defenders were killed last year, according to the UN human rights office. For the Office of the Ombudsman, which also counts social and environmental leaders, the figure is even higher: 145 in 2021.

Yet another episode of violence has raised a wave of emotion and anger across Colombia. Even the indigenous authorities point the finger at the dissident guerrillas who separated from the FARC after the peace agreement signed with the government more than five years ago. The Regional Indigenous Council of the Cause has defined the adolescent victim as a custodian of Mother Earth, custodian of the Territory, indigenous guardian student of Kiwe Thegna of the Las Delicias reserve, child protector of life, champion of the Nasa tribe of collective action and big dreams.

The north of the Cauca, where the majority of the Nasa people live, has long been a powder keg: it serves as a corridor to the Pacific Ocean for drug trafficking routes. A territory where dissidents of the Farc, guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN), gangs of drug traffickers and even exponents of Mexican criminal cartels operate. Police and army fail to control the area and indigenous communities are often left alone to face the attacks of illegal armed groups. The death of the young Breiner David Cucuame, a champion of environmental protection in his community of Cauca, fills us with sadness, reacted the president Ivn Duque on social networks. .