Brekalo lights up Torino and clarifies: “My goal? Tested in training “

Torino won 2-1 against Udinese on Monday Night, regaining success after the slip against Spezia. A serious and vigorous match, that of the grenades, ended with some suffering in the final part of the match. Among the stars who shone yesterday evening is the author of the first goal, Josip Brekalo, capable of scoring a first intention goal from distance, leaving Silvestri petrified. His was an over the top race, which highlighted his talent. Brekalo was returning from an injury, which can now be considered definitively behind him: “I had a problem in my calf, a part of the body that is always special and requires a lot of surgery – said the number 14 grenade -. The grenade medical staff treated me very well. In the national team it was great, I played twenty minutes in the decisive match for qualifying for the World Cup, which is a dream come true for me. “.

MAGIC – “My goal was a magical moment” Brekalo commented after the game, also adding that the network did not arrive by chance: “It was a proven pattern in training – were his words to Torino Channel –: look for Belotti in depth and finish first on the second ball. He was good at providing me with that ball and I kicked first, catching the opponents by surprise. It was a magical moment and I’m happy that it was a goal that helped the team to win. “ The happiness in the young striker’s eyes is the same as that of the fans, who applauded him a lot when he came out, leaving room for Pjaca. “I was very happy to have scored in front of the fans – said the Croatian -. The match was very difficult, I’m happy to have given my contribution. “

HOME – Brekalo, apart from injury, is experiencing a positive autumn. Juric’s attacking midfielder has scored three goals in his last six appearances, always finding the goal at the “Grande Torino” Olympic stadium (against Genoa and Udinese). This testifies to how he also feels very comfortable when playing in front of the grenade fans. But that’s not the only factor to consider. In fact, Brekalo has scored the last two goals with the last two shots on target, after he had only scored one with all seven precedents in this Serie A. It is the demonstration that the number 14 is improving the accuracy in front of goal in the last matches, an aspect on which on other occasions he had left something to be desired (first of all the match in Naples comes to mind, when he let himself be hypnotized by Ospina devouring a good opportunity). A player who is growing, that Juric and the whole grenade world really like: continuing on this path you can build the foundations for an excellent season.

