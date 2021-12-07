Brembo awarded for its commitment in the fight against climate change

The Bergamo-based company has secured recognition in the prestigious «A List. Cristina Bombassei: incisive commitment.

Brembo was awarded for leadership in corporate sustainability by CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), securing a place in the prestigious “A List”, drawn up by the global non-profit organization that measures the commitment to the environment of companies , cities and organizations.



Brembo is among the few companies that have obtained a double A. In total, almost 12,000 companies have achieved a score based on the data presented to Cdp in 2021. For Cdp, Brembo has proved to be a “leader in world-wide through a significant and transparent action against climate change and the risks of water resource management », highlights a note.

“Our commitment to the environment becomes more and more incisive year after year, with the aim of becoming a carbon neutral company by 2040”, says Cristina Bombassei, Chief CSR Officer of Brembo



. «It is the fourth consecutive time – he adds – that we have received this double recognition from Cdp for our sustainable action. It is a very important result and for us even more gratifying in a year in which we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the foundation of Brembo. We continue our journey by working to ensure that our processes and products are increasingly sustainable ».



