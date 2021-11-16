Brembo, Bombassei passes the baton to Tiraboschi

Alberto Bombassei will step down from his post as president of the Brembo group to take on the role of president emeritus. This is what emerged from the meeting of the board of directors of the company in progress on Tuesday 16 November. The changeover will take place after an extraordinary meeting called for December 17th which will modify the Statute. On this occasion, the proposal to amend the Articles of Association by introducing the role of the Chairman Emeritus and providing for the possibility, for the Board of Directors, to set up a Strategic Steering Committee with propositional and consultative functions, will be submitted to the shareholders in an extraordinary session. called to comment on the strategic guidelines and actions aimed at developing the Brembo group.

In case of approval of the proposed amendment to the Articles of Association, the shareholders’ meeting, in ordinary session, will be called to appoint the new chairman of the Board of Directors, following the decision by Alberto Bombassei to renounce this office and the role of Director of administration, with effect from the date of the meeting. In this regard, the Board of Directors makes the proposal to the Shareholders’ Meeting to appoint the current executive vice president, Matteo Tiraboschi, to whom the subsequent Board of Directors will confer the related executive powers. The CEO will be Daniele Schillaci.