Bremer and the promise to Juric: the background on the renewal

Gleison Bremer, after the 1-2 defeat against Venice, spoke about his renewal with the grenade

Gleison Bremer he is certainly the undisputed leader of the grenade defense, one of the untouchable holders of Juric and, among all the members of the grenade team, he is certainly the player who, most of all, has the eyes of the great Italian teams and not only aimed at him. Recently, the management managed to renew his contract, moving the expiration date from 2023 to 2024, thus obtaining more contractual strength in the very likely case, negotiations are set up for the Brazilian central defender. In the interview with Sky Sport, the number 3 granata said he had signed without problems, while not hiding his ambitions. And then he told a background, linked to Juric: “I signed this contract because I believe in the work of the club and the coach. I talked to him before renewingI gave him my word and in the end I renewed, without problems “.

The renewal after the promise to Juric

Bremer wants to be able to leave a nice remuneration to the grenade club in case one of the big players who are monitoring him decides to bet on him in the summer. Juric himself spoke of the renewal of his untouchable central defender, saying that the latter made a great gesture by extending the contract by a year to give the club more strength in any negotiations, however he specified that his goal is that certain players renew for 5 years, because they are confident in the project. In fact, if the grenades manage to reach the top areas of the standings and qualify in some European cup, it is likely that Bremer may decide to stay in the grenade jersey again. It all depends on the results. However, even a sale of him could help the grenade who, even if deprived of their key player, could have a fair amount of money to invest on the market.