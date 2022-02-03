Bremer away after the renewal, here’s who takes it

Turin: Bremer away in June

Gleison Bremer is in his last season at Torino. The Brazilian central has already reiterated to the club that he wants to play as soon as possible for more ambitious goals. The defender would like to prove himself and showcase himself in the Champions League, and beyond. For this reason, despite the renewal of the contract at 1.8 million per season that has just arrived, Bremer will start in the summer as agreed also with Cairo and the sports director Vagnati before the signing.

Turin: three big names on Bremer

To date to take Bremer, according to the latest transfer market news, Inter would be in pole position.

However, it is not certain that Milan or Juventus will not be able to overtake the Nerazzurri between now and the summer. Furthermore, Bremer is also liked in the Premier League.

The Nerazzurri would be on pole for the center as both Ranocchia and Kolarov should leave Milan in the summer. But beware of Juventus who blew Gatti right from the grenade. The Frosinone center could become a summer counterpart in the event of a decisive Juventus attack on the Brazilian.

But how much does Bremer’s card cost today? The grenade defender, after the renewal of the contract, is valued at around 30 million euros. A high figure but all in all fair given the value shown on the pitch by the player.