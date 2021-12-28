Bremer, Inter play in advance: here’s the plan. Cairo makes the price. We will try …

More than the winter session, the Nerazzurri management is already looking to the summer market. After blocking André Onana, Marotta and Ausilio are working to reinforce the defense. Eyes are on Bremer who up to now is having an excellent season with Turin. As reported by Corriere dello Sport, Napoli and Milan are also on the defender. Cairo, which values ​​it 20-25 million, does not intend to launch it in January; in the summer you will see.

“No problem for Inter and in fact he is working towards 2022-23, while the Rossoneri and the Azzurri now need a reinforcement back there. The Brazilian likes the Inter destination and reaching an agreement on his engagement is the least of the problems. When he decides to face the discussion with Turin, the Suning club will try to insert a technical counterpart, perhaps to be chosen between Pinamonti, Vanheusden and Satriano, even if “Pina”, given the brilliant championship played so far, is followed with great interest in terms of future or in any case valued a lot of money “.