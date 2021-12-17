“Bremer is a profile that can please”: the expert’s words!
The name of Gleison Bremer is now at the center of the transfer market. There are many clubs competing for the coveted defender of the Turin, including the Milan, which continues to look for the replacement for Simon Kjaer.
Manuele Baiocchini, who spoke to Sky Sport 24, explained the three options of the Milan: the first would be to buy a defender who knows Italian football, just like Bremer. The two alternatives, on the other hand, would be to take a young person’s perspective to grow, otherwise to stay with Cage And Kalulu as alternatives.
These are the words of the journalist:
“The Milan is looking for a player who can lend a hand in defense. There are two profiles: either focus on an experienced player who already knows the Italian league, that’s why Bremer it would be a profile you may like, or a young prospect. This could play alongside those who are already there at Milan and grow without having the responsibility of having to replace immediately Kjaer“.
“The Rossoneri consider Tomori And Romagnoli the two central holders, the alternatives at the moment are Cage And Kalulu, considered above all a central and not just a right back. In the event that a player could really arrive to improve the squad, then Milan would make the investment for a young player, or a loan for a player who already knows the league, or else it would remain like that “.