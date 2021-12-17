“Bremer is a profile that can please”: the expert’s words!

The name of Gleison Bremer is now at the center of the transfer market. There are many clubs competing for the coveted defender of the Turin, including the Milan, which continues to look for the replacement for Simon Kjaer.

Manuele Baiocchini, who spoke to Sky Sport 24, explained the three options of the Milan: the first would be to buy a defender who knows Italian football, just like Bremer. The two alternatives, on the other hand, would be to take a young person’s perspective to grow, otherwise to stay with Cage And Kalulu as alternatives.

Bremer, Milan, transfer market

These are the words of the journalist: