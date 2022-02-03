“Bremer proved how strong he is against Vlahovic”

The coach Giancarlo Camolese spoke live on TMW Radio, during Stadio Aperto with Francesco Benvenuti and Niccolò Ceccarini, starting with Vlahovic’s farewell to Fiorentina: “The players, together with their entourage, make choices. In this moment football works like this, it’s not the romantic one of a few years ago, everyone tries to make the most of the economic possibilities they have “.





What changes for Juventus?

“They have given a signal to everyone with the transfer market, they want to be protagonists. Players like Vlahovic and Zakaria are not just any two, especially the former who can shift the balance with his goals. However, Juve would have been comfortable with a midfielder with characteristics different from those who ha. A Luis Alberto from Lazio, for example “.





How does a coach like Italian react?

“I think he had an honest conversation with his managers, everyone knew Vlahovic about the situation. Cabral may be a good idea to replace him, Piatek in the past we have seen him do very well: I’m not Vlahovic, but they can hope for it. I think Fiorentina will be there. in the end he will do well, because it’s not just a player who makes the difference. “





Is Torino changing mentality as a club?

“Definitely yes. Juric arrived in the right place at the right time and his luck was to arrive at the moment when the club was in this order of ideas and today Torino has another team, they are giving a new soul.”





Where did Bremer get to?

“Juric put his part in it but it must be remembered that this boy needed to settle in Italy. We forget that sometimes we are in too much of a hurry. He has shown how strong he is against Vlahovic. line four is different but the way he is playing he has now reached maturity. “





Would he have liked to see Gatti in grenade?

“The nice thing is that Taurus has gone to young profiles, it could be the right reality to make them make the leap in quality”.





And the non-market of Lazio?

“The problem is that after so many years in which they had chosen the path with a manager, Lazio wanted to change completely. The changes need time and we have seen players who have also been sacrificed a little.”





Intrigued by Blessin?

“A lot. At Genoa they made special choices, we saw that the ds comes from another market.”