Bremer renews? He will go away anyway: “Agreement with Inter, which will take him only if …”

At the end of the season, Bremer, despite the renewal, will leave the grenade shirt, to land in a higher level formation

It is not a mystery how it is Gleison Bremer Inter’s number one goal to reinforce their defense in the summer. The strong central Turin would in fact replace Stefan De Vrij, expiring in 2023 and which in all probability will be sold to monetize. However, yesterday the Brazilian renewed his contract with Torino, news that immediately prompted us to think about different scenarios.

But the situation, writes the Corriere dello Sport, does not change: “At the end of the season, in fact, he will leave the grenade shirt, to land in a higher level formation. The difference is that, without the risk of seeing the Brazilian leave zero after just one year, Cairo will have more strength to raise the bar of its requests. Evidently, this latest innovation directly involves Inter, which has already reached an agreement with Bremer and which, therefore, has got his preference.

The Nerazzurri club, however, has no intention of “passing out”: will take the defender, who could be De Vrij’s substitute in the event of a sale, but at the amount deemed correct and, in any case, without participating in auctions. It is therefore necessary to understand if this agreement will resist in the face of increasingly strong competition. In fact, in addition to Milan, Bayern have recently been following in the footsteps of the Brazilian “, we read.

February 3, 2022 (change February 3, 2022 | 08:00)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link