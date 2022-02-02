Bremer’s gratitude: it is a renewal that empowers the Bull on the market

In a world where zero farewells are more and more frequent, the Brazilian wanted to gratify the club that is making him great

The news had been in the air for several days, today the official announcement also arrived: Gleison Bremer renewed the contract with Toro until June 30, 2024. A sign of gratitude first and foremost that of the Brazilian central, who at the same time sees the excellent performances of recent months rewarded with an increase in salary.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT – Bremer’s, as mentioned, is a sign of gratitude to the team that brought him to Europe in the summer of 2018 and that has always trusted him. The current contract would have expired in 2023 and in the summer, in the event of a sale, Toro would have had to deal with an inevitably lower price to avoid losing the player to zero at the end of next season. In this sense, the case of Vlahovic, also expiring in 2023 but with no intention of renewing with Fiorentina: the viola to snatch a good amount, had to sell him in the market session just ended. A behavior diametrically opposite to that of the grenade defender.

THE ASSIGNMENT – The renewal of Bremer obviously does not mean staying at Toro until 2024, on the contrary. The last word is never said in the market, but a short extension would seem to set the stage for a high-figure sale in the summer. After all, President Cairo himself, in announcing the imminent signature, was clear on this point: “Tomorrow he will be free to pursue his ambitions by choosing, perhaps, an adventure in a team that plays in the Champions League. ” Nor should we forget Bremer’s words, who in the summer said he was fully focused on the grenade adventure without hiding the dream of playing for the cups. And the player, on the pitch, is proving to deserve top-level stages.

ZERO PARAMETER – It is no mystery that the eyes of the greats of Italy and Europe have rested on the defender. In a world of football where farewells are more and more frequent, Bremer could have refused the renewal to be sure to say goodbye in the summer at a final price. But that was not the case: the Brazilian was obviously rewarded with a retouching of his salary, but he wanted to gratify the team that is making him great with a new contract that will give him strength on the market. A gesture that is by no means going unnoticed especially among the fans, who on social media are celebrating Bremer’s gratitude without hiding some perplexity for Belotti’s opposite attitude, which instead risks saying goodbye to zero. But that’s another story: the certainty, in the Toro house, is to have secured what is currently the prized piece of the squad.

