Brenda Bramlett Sims – Now Habersham

Brenda Bramlett Sims, 77, of Clarkesville, Georgia, entered heaven on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, following a sudden illness.

Mrs. Sims was born March 1, 1946 in Habersham County, Georgia, daughter of the late Roy Mitchell Bramlett and Gertrude S. Tench Bramlett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband and father of her children, John Phillip Sims, and three brothers. Mrs. Sims attended Lighthouse Baptist Church in Clarkesville. She was a homemaker most of her life, but she also enjoyed painting and worked with airbrush for over 20 years. Brenda will be remembered as a devout Christian and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Shelia and Rick Hovater of Clayton; son, John Mark Sims, of Cornelia; grandchildren, Kristi Sims Boyette, John Justin Sims; great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Christopher, Benjamin and Cain, Calee, Hunter.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm, Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Yonah Memorial Gardens with Rev. Donald Grizzle officiating. All family and friends will gather at 2:50 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, at 245 Central Avenue, Demorest, Georgia 30535.