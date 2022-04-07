Brenda Zambrano delights fans with her attractive silhouette in a string swimsuit

The beautiful and stunning former participant of the MTV reality show ‘Acapulco Shore‘, Brenda Zambranohas once again stolen the glances and the spotlights of her followers on social networks, leaving her toned goddess figure visible to all.

The loyal fan of Blue Cross Machine has shared on her personal Instagram account, the postcard where she enjoys a relaxing day at the beach showing her attractive silhouette in a yellow string swimsuit.

After going viral on social networks, the reactions of her more than five million followers on Instagram were immediate, leaving a like and the occasional compliment in the comments on the preserved and worked figure of Brenda Zambrano.

After her participation in the ‘Guerreros 2020’ program, the model and influencer Brenda Zambrano has started a new adventure out of the ordinary in the ranks of MTV as a participant in the reality show ‘Resistiré’ with her boyfriend Guty and her former classmates. the family of ‘Acapulco Shore’ Fernando and Chile.

