Brendan Fraser, Ana de Armas or Cate Blanchett









The 2022 edition of the Venice Film Festival confirms the trend of recent years: the contest marks the start of the fall and 2023 awards race. Although it is still one step below Cannes to drag the best auteur cinema, the carpet The red Lido shines a lot, generating a volume of information that often goes beyond the cinematographic.

brendan fraser, Harry Styles either Anne of Arms They have taken over covers, but the contest has also left films that point to the best of the year. We review the highlights before the jury chaired by Julianne Moore (and with Rodrigo Sorogoyen among its members) award this Saturday the Golden Lion.

Ana de Armas, ‘possessed’ by the ghost of Marilyn Blondedirected by Andrew Dominic and starring Ana de Armas explores some key moments in the turbulent life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons. In an interview with TVE, the actress states that she was the first to be surprised by her choice, which was a challenge due to her accent when speaking English. And, about attacking her character, she says that “it was a process of removing layers and leaving her in the essence of her.” Ana de Armas presents her Marilyn in Venice: “It was a process of removing layers and leaving her in her essence” At a press conference, the actress pointed out that she could feel the “ghost” of Monroe. “I really think she was very close to us,” said the Cuban-born actress, who needed voice training to disguise her Spanish accent and capture the essence of Monroe.

The tears of a Brendan Fraser who points to the Oscars The applause to The whale and a very emotional Brendan Fraser receiving so much love is one of the images of the festival. The movie of Darren Aronofsky He really liked it and it somehow brings back the actor, who had to get prosthetics to play a 600-pound teacher trying to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter.

Penélope Cruz, Juan Diego Botto and Luis Tosar take evictions to the Mostra It’s never too late to ‘debut’ and Juan Diego Botto He has done it with 47 years as a director of feature films. In the margins was the only Spanish film with a presence (within the Orizzonti section) and together with Botto they were louis tosar (which fell into the canal) and Penelope Cruzwhich also produces the film and did double duty with its presence in L’immensita. Penélope Cruz: “‘In the margins’ is full of truth”

‘Tár’, Cate Blanchett dazzles as conductor Also Cate Blanchett sathrown at him by (another) Oscar. Tár, by the American filmmaker Todd Fieldfollows a passionate, cultured and cold conductor, famous throughout the world for her concerts and compositions, but who from one day to the next faces a descent into hell.

The US opioid crisis, raw Another of the critics’ favorites for the Golden Lion is the documentary by Laura Poitras (Oscar winner for Snowden documentary citizenfour) that denounces the opiate crisis in the US and the health deficiencies of the country in All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. A work that focuses on the figure of the photographer Nan Goldin, who in the eighties saw how many of her friends died from the AIDS virus and now relives the same drama due to opiate overdoses.

Irish Apotheosis with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson The Banshees of Inisherinof Martin McDonagh (Three billboards outside) conquered the festival with a proposal set on a small and fictional Irish island, where it combines surreal humor and dramatic quality to tell the story of the breakup of two inseparable friends who play Colin Farrell Y Brendan Gleeson.

Darín and the judicial struggle against the Argentine dictatorship the filmmaker Santiago Miter cHe won with his recreation of the fight between the two prosecutors who brought those responsible for the Videla dictatorship to court. Ricardo Darinlike prosecutor Julio Strassera, and Peter Lanzanilike Luis Moreno Ocampo, embody that legal battle on screen. “It is a story that reflects what, in my opinion, was one of the most important trials in the history of Argentina and that served as an example for the rest of the world, an event from the recent past that has resonances with the present day and that is basically looking forward, to the new generations”, reflected Darín. “#BiennaleCinema2022 Il cast di #Argentina1985 gave @SantiagoMitrein #Concorso a #Venezia79sfila sul tappeto rosso. pic.twitter.com/fEaReseEKN“ — The Venice Biennale (@la_Biennale) September 3, 2022