Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears after a six-minute ovation for ‘The Whale’ in Venice — Radio Concierto Chile

“The Whale” premiered Sunday at the Venice Film Festival. This is the return of brendan fraser to Hollywood and was received with much applause, and even tears. In this new drama, Fraser plays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair. The actor was filled with emotion at the response of the people.

the big ovation

Fraser sobbed during the six-minute standing ovation, which It will likely put him at the forefront of the race for this year’s best actor Oscars.

Inside the room was Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Nick Kroll and the staff member Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, qWho was sitting a few rows behind Fraser and shed as many tears as he did. many other people cried during the film’s heartbreaking final scenes according to Variety.

Fraser hugged the film’s director Darren Aronofsky several times during the standing ovation. Although he tried to leave the theater at one point, he couldn’t because the shower of applause was so strong that he stayed longer and bowed.

“The Whale” stars Fraser as a man living with severe obesity. He struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter, played by the star of “Stranger Things”Sadie Sink. The supporting cast also includes Hong Chau, Samantha Morton Y Ty Simkins. On the other hand, the movie is based on the play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter, who adapted the theatrical script to Aronofsky’s feature film.

To play the main character in the film, Fraser wore a prosthetic suit that added between 20 and 130 kilograms depending on the scene. The actor spent up to six hours in the makeup chair each day to fully transform into the character.

“The Whale” marks another busy premiere in Venice for Aronofsky, who has history in the prestigious festival. Although he stumbled in his first Venice with the premiere of “The Fountain”recovered in 2008 when “The Wrestler” won the Golden Lion. “Black Swan” was one of the big hits at the 2010 Venice Film Festival (earning Mila Kunis the emerging actress award), while “Mother!” It was the only thing that could be talked about at the 2017 festival.





