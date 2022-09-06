Brendan Fraser breaks down in tears as his new film ‘The Whale’ receives a six-minute ovation at the Venice Film Festival

If the world premiere of the film The Whale at the Venice Film Festival bodes well, Brendan Fraser’s return to Hollywood will be greeted with loud applause…and even tears.

When the credits rolled for Darren Aronofsky’s drama, in which Fraser plays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair, the actor was overcome with emotion.

He sobbed during the audience’s six-minute standing ovation for a film that puts him in the running for the best actor Oscars.

Attendees at the screening included Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Nick Kroll and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, who sat a few rows behind Fraser and sobbed profusely along with many others during the film’s harrowing finale.

Fraser hugged Aronofsky several times during the audience’s applause, and tried to leave the theater but the applause rained down so loudly that he stayed longer and bowed.

Fraser stars as a severely obese man trying to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter, played by series star Sadie Sink. stranger things. The cast also includes Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins. The film is based on the play of the same name written by Samuel D. Hunter, who adapted the screenplay for Aronofsky’s feature film.

To play the lead, Fraser wore a prosthetic suit that weighed between 50 and 300 pounds depending on the requirements of some scenes. Every day, the actor spent up to six hours in the makeup room to be able to transform into the character.

In an interview before the Venice premiere, Fraser explained that the suit was “cumbersome, and not exactly comfortable.” human skin, even hair was applied by hand,” he added.

“I built muscles I didn’t know I had,” Fraser said at the Venice news conference about the shoot. “I even felt a sense of vertigo at the end of the day when everything was taken away from me, it was like stepping off the dock onto a boat in Venice. That [sensación de] Ripple made me appreciate people who have those characteristics. You have to be an incredibly strong person, mentally and physically, to be able to inhabit that physical being,” she asserted.

In his review of The Whale in Venice, Variety’s film critic Owen Gleiberman called Fraser “more cunning, more subtle, more unsettling than ever”, adding that he gives an “intensely vivid and moving performance”.

Aronofsky has a long history at the prestigious festival. Although he did not have good reviews in his first participation in Venice when he premiered The Fountainrecovered in 2008 when The Wrestler won the Golden Lion. black swan was one of the festival’s biggest hits in 2010, earning Mila Kunis the emerging actress award; Y Mother! became the big talking point at the 2017 festival.

Fraser became an action star with George of the Jungle of 1997 and the blockbuster franchise of The Mummybut relinquished his lead actor status in the 2010s, taking on smaller roles, including a role in the television series The Affair.

Although he had a supporting role in No Sudden Move by Steven Soderbergh last year, The Whale marks a major comeback in his first leading role since Breakout, an action movie that was distributed straight to DVD in 2013.

Among his next projects is Killers of the Flower Moon, a western by Martin Scorsese. His performance as Garfield Lynns / Firefly in Batgirl, the famous DC character, will not be seen because Warner Bros. canceled the release of the film.

The production company A24 announced that the cinematographic premiere of The Whale It will be December 9.

With information from Variety and NBCnews