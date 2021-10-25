Brendan Fraser in the cast of Batgirl: will be the villain Firefly

The period of rebirth of Brendan Fraser. The actor, known for playing Rick O’Connell in the saga of The Mummy, will join Leslie Grace in the cast of Batgirl, new DC cinecomic expected on HBO Max in 2022. As reported by Deadline, Fraser will play the villain Firefly, a supervillain with a passion for fireworks.

Batgirl, Leslie Grace protagonist of the HBO cinecomic Max

After so many years out of the picture, Fraser has made a comeback on both the small and the big screen, getting one role after another. In 2021 he appeared in Soderbergh’s thriller No Sudden Move, and soon we will see him in the new film by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Among his most anticipated projects also The Whale by Darren Aronofsky e Brothers by Max Barbakow. Batgirl is not Fraser’s first foray into the DC universe: since 2019 he has been voicing a character in the HBO Max superhero TV series Doom Patrol.

READ ALSO: Unrecognizable Brendan Fraser at Tribeca Festival 2021

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO: Killers of the Flower Moon, DiCaprio and De Niro in the new photos from the set

The details on the plot of the new DC cinecomic are still kept in the dark; at the moment we only know that it will be focused on Barbara Gordon (Leslie Grace), the daughter of Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon (JK Simmons). The directors of Bad Boys for Life, Adil El Arbi And Bilall Fallah, while Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, The Flash) is writing the script. The film will be released directly in streaming, on HBO Max, in 2022.