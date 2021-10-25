News

Brendan Fraser in the cast of Batgirl: will be the villain Firefly

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The period of rebirth of Brendan Fraser. The actor, known for playing Rick O’Connell in the saga of The Mummy, will join Leslie Grace in the cast of Batgirl, new DC cinecomic expected on HBO Max in 2022. As reported by Deadline, Fraser will play the villain Firefly, a supervillain with a passion for fireworks.

Batgirl, Leslie Grace protagonist of the HBO cinecomic Max

After so many years out of the picture, Fraser has made a comeback on both the small and the big screen, getting one role after another. In 2021 he appeared in Soderbergh’s thriller No Sudden Move, and soon we will see him in the new film by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Among his most anticipated projects also The Whale by Darren Aronofsky e Brothers by Max Barbakow. Batgirl is not Fraser’s first foray into the DC universe: since 2019 he has been voicing a character in the HBO Max superhero TV series Doom Patrol.

READ ALSO: Unrecognizable Brendan Fraser at Tribeca Festival 2021

Loading...
Advertisements

READ ALSO: Killers of the Flower Moon, DiCaprio and De Niro in the new photos from the set

The details on the plot of the new DC cinecomic are still kept in the dark; at the moment we only know that it will be focused on Barbara Gordon (Leslie Grace), the daughter of Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon (JK Simmons). The directors of Bad Boys for Life, Adil El Arbi And Bilall Fallah, while Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, The Flash) is writing the script. The film will be released directly in streaming, on HBO Max, in 2022.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

816
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
665
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
646
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
575
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
540
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
434
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
424
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
356
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
329
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
296
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top