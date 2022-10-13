Brendan Fraser says The Mummy (2017) failed because it had no humor

The cinema has always made room for the monsters of our imagination, real or fictional. One of the longest lasting are the mummies. Although these undead, or resurrected, have appeared in films since the turn of the last century, the trilogy with Brendan Fraser is perhaps the most popular of the last thirty years, and now he gives his opinion on what made the 2017 reboot fail starring by Tom Cruise.

In interview with Variety, Brendan Fraser explained that, in his opinion, movies about mummy should be fun, should adhere to the swing of emotions of adventure films. He believes the reason The Mummy failed to captivate audiences is that he leaned too far into the horror genre and humor was the secret ingredient in the titles he starred in:

It’s hard to make that kind of movie. The ingredient that we had in our Mummy, which I didn’t see in the new one, was fun. That’s something that was missing from that incarnation. It was too much of a horror movie. The Mummy should be an exciting ride, but not a scary, terrifying one.

As you know, in an attempt to mimic the success of Marvel and its franchise, Universal announced that it would be creating its own horror universe out of its classic monsters and characters. The one that was going to found that saga would be The Mummy (16%), with Cruise and Sofia Boutella as protagonists. However, the film was panned by critics and a box office flop.

Unlike Fraser, most critics noted that the film was more of an action flick with a lot of Cruise running around and very little about the titular monster. Although the titles with Brendan were also not liked by critics, they fared much better at the box office and are beloved by the public, particularly the first two.

The failed remake stumbled with such a bang that Universal canceled plans for its franchise, instead deciding to carefully work on more low-key remakes. The first of them was The Invisible Man (90%), with Elisabeth Moss, which was well received and it is known that they are developing another of Dracula, with Chloé Zhao as director, and one of the Wolf Man with Ryan Gosling as the protagonist.

Fraser, for his part, is triumphing internationally with The Whale (70%), his next film. This film by Darren Aronofsky has been applauded in Venice and the interpretation of his protagonist, a man of great weight who tries to reconnect with his daughter, is making noise for the next awards season. Unfortunately, the title does not yet have a release date.

