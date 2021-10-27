Brendan Fraser will be the villain in “Batgirl”

Brendan Fraser will be in the cast of the film “Batgirl” alongside Leslie Grace.

According to the advances of the magazine Deadline, the protagonist of the trilogy “The mummy” will play in the film directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Falla, in the role of the villain, or Firefly, antagonist of Batgirl, also known as Barbara Gordon, played by Grace.

Firefly is a pyromaniac and therefore, to carry out his crimes, he uses fire and many other weapons and explosives.

The film will be produced jointly by Warner Bros. and DC Films, and will debut exclusively on the HBO Max streaming service.

The cast also includes “Bad Boys for Life” actor Jacob Scipio as a still top secret character, while JK Simmons is in talks to reprise the role of Commissioner James Gordon, whom he played in the film “Justice League”. of 2017.

Gordon, one of the longtime characters in the Batman franchise, is often portrayed as Barbara’s father.

The screenplay will be edited by Christina Hodson while the production will be entrusted to Kristin Burr.

Fraser has recently made a comeback with a roster of winning films, such as Steven Soderbergh’s latest film, ‘No Sudden Move’, Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming ‘The Whale’ and Martin’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. Scorsese, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.