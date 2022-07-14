oil prices remain volatile.

For this Thursday, July 14, Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) opened with a downward trend, trading below one hundred dollars, figures that had not been seen since April of this year.

The downward trend is the result of low consumption, since demand has fallen in the three large OECD regions – Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific – due to high prices.

In addition to this, during the last two weeks, Oil prices have also fallen on recession concerns.

“Clearly, attention now turns to the demand side of the oil equation. Yesterday’s weekly report from the EIA (Energy Information Administration of USA) showed a considerable accumulation of product inventories”, said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates, according to information collected by Television newscasts.

Also, the signature Seven’s Report supported that “The IEA report was generally bearish, especially given disappointing consumer demand figures.

Brent and Texas oil prices today, July 14: How much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

According to the most recent update of Oil Price Chartsrenowned website with more than 150 global crude oil indices and blends, For this Thursday, July 14, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil is at $97.97 dollars, while West Texas Intermediate is trading at $94.80 dollars per barrel.

The prices of the same during the day of yesterday, Wednesday, July 13, at approximately the same time (12:45 hrs ET) they were $98.93 for a barrel of Brent crude and $95.61 for the US equivalent, WTI.