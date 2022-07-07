oil prices rebound after two consecutive losing sessions in which the cost It was below three figures, something that was not seen since April of this year.

The increase in prices is due to investors have returned to focus on the supply shortage, although fears about a possible global recession persist globally.

“Russian oil supply is about to drop as the year progresses and runs out of western parts to hold the fields, and the rest of OPEC has not been able to invest more in production capacity. I think the days of $100 oil will be with us for a while.”, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA according to information collected by Television newscasts.

As evidence of it, USA tightened sanctions against Iran as a way to exert pressure while seeking to revive a agreement in order to curb fuel shortages.

Brent and Texas oil prices today, July 7: how much does it cost and how much is it quoted?

According to the most recent update of Oil Price Charts, famous website with more than 150 global crude oil indices and blends, for this Thursday July 7, the price of a barrel Brent crude oil is at $105.59 dollars, Meanwhile he West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading at $103.60 per barrel.

Oil prices recorded a increase of more than four percent compared to the previous day, July 6, when the costs for a barrel of Brent crude were at $99.45 dollars, while WTI was at $96.81 dollars per barrel, at approximately the same time (1:00 pm).