Brent oil falls 4% due to prolonged restrictions due to Covid in China | markets

The prices of Petroleum They fell to two-week lows, extending last week’s losses, on fears that resurgences of Covid-19 in China and possible rate hikes in the US will hurt global economic growth and fuel demand.

The oil Brent for delivery in July it maintains the downward trend this Monday and is already trading below 102 dollars a barrel, with a decrease of more than 4% compared to Friday’s close, due in part to the prolonged restrictions imposed in Shanghai by the virus. North Sea oil, Europe’s benchmark, already posted losses last week, ending around $105.

For its part, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures also fell more than 4%, to $97.60 a barrel, below the $100 barrier and at their lowest since April 11.

The market is keeping an eye on the war in ukraineas well as the lower activity in China as a consequence of the restrictions imposed by the new outbreaks of the coronavirus.

The Shanghai authorities have imposed draconian measures to combat the resurgence of the coronavirus, by keeping the city’s population at home, which puts downward pressure on crude oil prices and also on the region’s stock markets. The main stock markets in China have registered falls of between 4% and 6%, due to concerns about economic growth, in an environment of worsening of the situation of the coronavirus in China, which has led to a tightening of the measures of prevention.

“News are coming from China about the intention of the authorities to prolong and even reinforce the restrictive measures that they continue to apply to combat the new wave of the pandemic that is affecting many regions and a significant part of the country’s large cities, including Shanghai. The communist government of China continues to bet on its “Covid-zero” strategy to try to control the expansion of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, a strategy that is clearly not working and that, on the contrary, can cause a significant economic loss for the country”, they indicate from Link Securities.

Shanghai’s GDP grew in the first quarter well below that of China as a whole (3.1% compared to 4.8%), “which demonstrates the impact that in just over a month since the confinements began massive have had these measures in the economic growth of one of the most prosperous cities in the country”, they add in the analysis firm.

Added to this is the possibility of an increase in interest rates in the United States, after the president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, said that the central bank was considering raising them by half a point at its meeting on 4 may.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the Bank of England is also evaluating more increases in the price of money to try to control inflation, which in March reached 7%. Experts estimate that British year-on-year inflation may continue to rise, driven by rising electricity, gas and fuel prices.

In addition, the rise in prices a few weeks ago, due to the escalation of the crisis in Ukraine, has begun to have an effect on the demand for crude oil, according to analysts.

“Demand concerns are back in the spotlight,” Vandana Hari of Vanda Insights tells Bloomberg. China, which is the world’s leading importer of crude oil, is heading for the biggest drop in demand since the first days of the pandemic, in the first months of 2020. “The risk is skewed to the downside,” says the analyst.

“The markets continue to be conditioned by the same three factors as in recent weeks, the war, the price of raw materials and inflation,” highlights XTB analyst Joaquín Robles. “Crude remains exposed to strong volatility in the face of the war, the possibility that the US and UK will ban Russian imports and the release of strategic reserves, which is causing a sharp drop in inventories,” he notes.