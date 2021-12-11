Brescia flies in the lead, Monza show comeback on Frosinone

Inzaghi’s team overcomes Spal 2-0 and temporarily takes the lead in the standings, for the Brianza 3-2 victory in the final

The Brescia wins a crucial victory a Ferrara and temporarily moves to the first place in the ranking of B series: the decisive factor for Inzaghi’s team was 2-0 on the Spal. The external shot also touches Frosinone to Monza, but the Brianza recovered two goals from a disadvantage and obtained a resounding success 3-2 in recovery. Victory for the Citadel in home 2-0 against theAscoli while it is 1-1 in the salvation challenge between Pordenone And Cosenza.

CITADEL-ASCOLI 2-0

The good moment of form of the Cittadella continues, slipping the seventh consecutive useful result and, thanks to the 2-0 victory over Ascoli, bypasses the Marche in the standings in the middle of the playoff area. For Ascoli, on the other hand, the first knockout after six games. The Venetians need two penalties to get the better of their opponents: it is always Baldini who transforms from 11 meters, first in the 33rd minute for the advantage and then in the 50th minute for the doubling which effectively closes the match. The guests try to push but the Citadel defends itself well until the last minute.

MONZA-FROSINONE 3-2

Monza sensationally recovered in the final a match that seemed compromised managing to recover from 0-2 to 3-2 at home against Frosinone. Tenth consecutive useful result for Stroppa’s men. At Brianteo balance reigns throughout the first half, but in the second half the Ciociari come out of the locker room with one more charge and within nine minutes, between 53 ‘and 62’, they sign the one-two that seems to spread Monza with Garritano and Zerbin. Stroppa’s team, however, reacts well and shortens the gap in the 70th minute with Ciurria just entered. At this point the hosts throw themselves forward and Ciurria again signs the 2-2 in the 87th minute. Monza believes in it, Frosinone closes in defense but in the 92nd minute the ingenuity of Zampano (touch of hand in the area) gives Mazzitelli the penalty of an incredible and unexpected 3-2.

PORDENONE-COSENZA 1-1

Pordenone is close to a fundamental victory in terms of salvation, but in the end they have to be satisfied with a single home point that keeps the Friulians in the penultimate place in the standings, with just eight points on a par with Crotone. A complicated situation also for Cosenza, entangled in the playout area. The neroverdi go ahead with Butic’s penalty in the half hour of the first half, but then in the second half Pordenone remains in ten for the red in Barison and the Calabrians take the opportunity to reach an unexpected equalizer with Situm in the 77th minute.

SPAL 0-2 BRESCIA

Brescia’s away win in Ferrara and Pippo Inzaghi thus flies to 33 points in the standings, while Spal confirms the season of ups and downs and remains entangled in the dangerous areas of the standings. The Lombards do everything in the second half after a first half in which the two teams think about studying each other: it is Tramoni who breaks the balance after just three minutes from the start of the second half, then Spal chases the draw but Bisoli punishes them again at 72 ‘decreeing the final word in the match.