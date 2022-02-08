Brescia, medical visits for Lopez. Marroccu: “Possible surprises”

Do you want to advertise on this site?

No twist, yet something is wrong. Pippo Inzaghi was informed of the exemption Sunday evening e Diego Lopez he has been in Brescia since this morning.

It was also expected that he was to direct the training session in Torbole at 2.30 pm, session, however, then held by the athletic trainer Francesco Bertini, while the team would not have been communicated anything about the developments of the situation.

Meanwhile, at 3 pm, Diego Lopez with his deputy Michele Fini and Alberto Bonometti of Brescia Calcio were spotted outside the club headquarters. From where they then reached the medical center to carry out the medical visits of eligibility.







Diego Lopez’s deputy, Michele Fini, after medical examinations – Foto Newreporter © www.giornaledibrescia.it

An hour and a half later, Michele Fini came out of the main door while Lopez led everyone out of a side door to dribble flashes and photographers.

Meanwhile, in the same minutes in Torbole the director Francesco Marroccu he was intercepted by some reporters and answered the question “Will Lopez arrive tomorrow?” Let’s see… see you tonight. Could there be any surprises? You know you never knowHe added with a smile.

