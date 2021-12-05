Brescia – Monza: 0-2 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live show of BRESCIA-MONZA 0-2 with us, see you in the next round of Serie BKT.18:11

Monza imposes itself with two goals at Rigamonti on a Brescia that has struggled and has never frightened the opponent. Gytkjaer opened the scoring on an assist from Caldirola in the first half, then in the second half, at 55 ‘, Machin took care of closing the match with a joint action from Monza and with an assist from Valoti.18:10

90 ‘+ 5’ End of the match of BRESCIA-MONZA 0-2. Three important points for Stroppa’s team.18:09

90 ‘+ 5’ Monza closes in attack with Finotto who turns in the area and ends inaccurately.18:08

90 ‘+ 4’ WARNED Bertagnoli! Nervous foul by the Brescia player on Valoti.18:06

90 ‘+ 3’ Stroppa’s team is controlling the match, Monza’s intention seems to be to keep possession of the ball to let precious time flow.18:06

90 ‘ The Pairetto referee allows 5 minutes of recovery before the final whistle of the match.18:03

87 ‘ Palacio is served on the left, focuses and tries the cross around for Olzer, but the conclusion is imprecise and ends up on the bottom.18:00

86 ‘ Excellent initiative by Ciurria on the left who goes away to a Brescia defender and tries to serve Finotto in the middle, but the Monza striker is anticipated.17:59

83 ‘ Brescia is unable to restart because Monza is now managing the ball. Inzaghi is disconsolate on the bench.17:57

80 ‘ BRESCIA OPPORTUNITY! Bettella rejects with a head on a free kick, Tramoni arrives outside the area who shoots from a distance with the ball coming out just wide.17:53

79 ‘ Gytkjær exits, Finotto enters. Fifth and final substitution for Monza.17:52

79 ‘ D’Alessandro exits, Bettella enters. Fourth substitution for Monza.17:51

78 ‘ WARNED Inzaghi! The Brescia coach is sanctioned with yellow by the referee Pairetto for protests.17:51

74 ‘ Léris comes out, Olzer enters. Fourth substitution for Brescia.17:47

72 ‘ Machín exits, Ciurria enters. Third substitution for Monza.17:44

72 ‘ Colpani exits, Mazzitelli enters. Second substitution for Monza.17:44

72 ‘ Stroppa introduces Ciurria in the offensive phase, a sign of how the Monza coach does not want to defend the result, but wants him to continue playing at a certain pace.17:45

69 ‘ Corner Brescia: Leris goes from the flag with a straight cross in the center, but Di Gregorio comes out and punches out.17:41

68 ‘ Monza responds with the initiative of Valoti from the left who tries to enter the area and then kicks with the right: conclusion rejected by the Brescia defense.17:41

66 ‘ Signs of recovery from Brescia with Leris on the right serving Bajic at the first shot saved by Di Gregorio.17:39

65 ‘ Muscle problems for Pereira who is forced to leave due to injury. The Monza footballer stretched his leg in a game check and hurt himself.17:37

64 ‘ Pereira exits, Sampirisi enters. First substitution for Monza.17:37

61 ‘ Cue from D’Alessandro who from the right tries to serve Gytkjær in the center, with the Danish striker who fails to hit the ball well in a crash.17:36

59 ‘ Mateju exits, van de Looi enters. Third substitution for Brescia.17:33

59 ‘ Jagiello comes out, Bajić enters. Second substitution for Brescia.17:32

59 ‘ Brescia tries to answer with Palacio from the left who, however, misses the cross with the ball coming out.17:31

55 ‘ GOAL! Brescia-MONZA 0-2! Machín network. Barberis throws into the area with Gytkjær who controls and puts in the center for Valoti who immediately turns to Machin, a feint by the Monza player and then the conclusion for the doubling. See the player profile José Machín17:29

53 ‘ Brescia insists on the right with Leris who is well closed by D’Alessandro.17:27

50 ‘ After a while Leris tries, who widens to the right trying to finish from outside the box which ends up too high.17:23

49 ‘ Brescia starts well with Palacio who from the left serves in the Tramoni area for the shot that ends outside.17:23

46 ‘ A more serious problem than expected for Moreo who at the end of the first half had left and returned to the field due to a physical problem. Inzaghi forced to substitute with Palacio in this second half.17:19

45 ‘ The second half of BRESCIA-MONZA 0-1 begins. First ball played by the guests.17:18

45 ‘ Moreo exits, Palacio enters. First substitution, at the interval, for Brescia.17:18

A mild first half that sees Monza in the lead with a goal from Gytkjaer who was good at anticipating everyone in the area on an assist from Caldirola. Only one occasion for Brescia with Tramoni’s header closed first by Pereira, then saved by Di Gregorio.17:02

45 ‘+ 1’ End of the first half of BRESCIA-MONZA 0-1. Stroppa’s team in the lead at Rigamonti.17:02

45 ‘ The Pairetto referee allows 1 minute of recovery before the break.17:01

44 ‘ Moreo suffers a blow that forces him to leave the field, but after medical support the Brescia forward returns.17:02

40 ‘ GOAL! Brescia-MONZA 0-1! Network of Christian Lund Gytkjaer. Cross on the first post from the corner, collects Caldirola who from the right serves to the center Gytkjaer who scores a few steps from the goal. Look at the player’s profile Christian Gytkjær16:57

39 ‘ Phase of the game blocked because neither of the two teams in the field is able to affect. Brescia tries to attack, especially from the left with Pajac, but Monza’s defense ends well.16:55

35 ‘ Brescia is dangerous with Moreo and Tramoni in the penalty area, but the Brescia attackers are closed by the Brianza defense.16:51

31 ‘ Corner Monza: cross in the center to look for the attackers with Joronen coming out with his high fists to reject, but the ball remains there, then is swept by a Brescia player.16:47

29 ‘ Good starting point from D’Alessandro who served in the area, on the left and out of the way, tried the conclusion countered by a Brescia defender.16:45

27 ‘ Excellent exchange on the trocar between Leris and Bertagnoli, with the latter looking for the Bisoli lines, but the passage ends up on the bottom.16:43

25 ‘ Brescia tries again with Jagiello who shoots from outside the area with a deflection of the Monza defense in a corner kick.16:41

24 ‘ BRESCIA OPPORTUNITY! Leris enters the area on the right then puts it on the far post for Tramoni’s header which is deflected by Pereira and then Di Gregorio saves.16:41

22 ‘ Punishment for Brescia from the left side of the field with the cross that ends up on Cistana’s head, then Leris commits a foul on the attack.16:38

19 ‘ Machin looks for the throw in the area for Colpani who is anticipated by a Brescia defender, ball for a corner.16:35

18 ‘ Monza again trying to build its offensive maneuver from below, Brescia is waiting for the right restart.16:34

14 ‘ Monza attacks with insistence, Stroppa’s team tries to take the lead by triggering their forwards.16:29

10 ‘ Gytkjaer with his back to the goal turns and ends with a left, but the conclusion goes out.16:26

8 ‘ Try to sink on the left D’Alessandro who stretches, with Joronen coming out in a safe grip anticipating the Monza striker.16:24

6 ‘ Brescia’s first ring with a shot by Jagiello from outside the area at the suggestion of Moreo, but the game stopped due to the offside position of the Brescia forward.16:21

5 ‘ Foul by Colpani in a slip and late on Bertagnoli, the Monza player immediately apologizes to the opponent.16:20

3 ‘ The two teams are starting to study to try to hit, ball possession phase for Stroppa’s Monza.16:19

The first half of BRESCIA-MONZA begins. Referee Luca Pairetto of the AIA section of Turin directs the challenge.16:16

Forfeit at the last for Dany Mota Carvalho and Paletta (already injured) positive at Covid. Space therefore for Gytkjaer in attack instead of the Portuguese.16:01

Inzaghi chooses Mangraviti in place of Chancellor in defense, with news on the trocar, in fact the midline passes to two men, then the Tramoni-Leris-Jagiello trio behind the only striker Moreo.15:59

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 3-5-2 for Monza: Di Gregorio; Donati, Marrone, Caldirola; Pedro Pereira, Colpani, Barberis, Valoti, D’Alessandro; Machin, Gytkjaer.15:56

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS. 4-2-31 for Brescia: Joronen; Mateju, Cistana, Mangraviti, Pajac; Bisoli, Bertagnoli; Tramoni, Leris, Jagiello; Moreo.15:56

Inzaghi’s Brescia seeks victory again to jump to the top of the standings and overtake Lecce and Pisa. Monza, on the other hand, wants to relaunch in a playoff key looking for the best performance at Rigamonti.15:55

Everything is ready from the Mario Rigamonti Stadium for the Brescia-Monza match, valid for the 16th day of Serie BKT.15:53