Brescia – Pisa: 0-1 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for watching the Brescia-Pisa live and see you at the next matches with Serie B.18:23

In a game of so much intensity and little show, an individual play by Sibilli, who entered a game in progress, breaks the balance. In the first half the two teams failed to create dangerous actions, while after the interval Pisa returned better on the pitch and touched the goal on three occasions, also hitting a post with Caracciolo. The goal that decides the match arrives in the 70th minute when Sibilli, for three minutes on the pitch, returns to the right and places the ball under the intersection of the goalposts. In the final, Brescia tries a very confusing forcing and the guests manage to bring the game home without suffering.18:21

Pisa wins the big game match and takes back the top of the standings, with one point more than the second Brescia. Inzaghi’s team falls after three consecutive victories and is forced to return to chase the Tuscans. The move by Luca D’Angelo, who chose to include the matchwinner Sibilli, was decisive.18:15

90 ‘+ 8’ Final whistle of BRESCIA-PISA: 0-1. The Tuscans win and return to the top of the standings.18:11

90 ‘+ 7’ BOOKED Filip Wojciech Jagiełło for a tough intervention in midfield.18:10

90 ‘+ 6’ WARNED Antonio Caracciolo for the quarrel with Spalek.18:12

90 ‘+ 5’ WARNED Nikolas Špalek for overreacting after contact with Caracciolo.18:09

90 ‘+ 3’ Brescia all on the attack in this final. Chancellor moved forward from added center forward.18:06

90 ‘ 7 minutes of injury time allowed.18:04

90 ‘ WARNED Davide Damiano Di Quinzio for a deduction on Spalek.18:03

89 ‘ Fourth substitution for Pisa. Outside Lorenzo Lucca, inside Hjörtur Hermannsson.18:03

89 ‘ Third substitution for Pisa. Robert Gucher exits, Gaetano Vittorio Masucci enters.18:02

86 ‘ WARNED Lorenzo Lucca for simulation.17:59

85 ‘ The VAR calls Sozza to the on field review and the referee cancels the penalty assigned, also warning Lucca for simulation.18:23

83 ‘ PENALTY FOOTBALL FOR PISA! Lucca goes away by force to Chancellor, enters the area and is hooked by Cistana. For Sozza there are the reasons for granting the penalty.17:56

80 ‘ Moment of forcing for Brescia, pushed by its fans.17:53

77 ‘ Fifth substitution for Brescia. Mehdi Léris’s match ends, Nikolas Špalek in his place.17:51

77 ‘ Fourth substitution for Brescia. Massimiliano Mangraviti leaves room for Florian Ayé.17:50

76 ‘ Leris receives in the area and unloads for Jagiello, who throttles his first shot. Ball on the bottom.17:49

75 ‘ Brescia called to react after the goal of the disadvantage. Inzaghi is ready to change his team’s set-up again.17:49

72 ‘ Second substitution for Pisa. Outside Giuseppe Mastinu, inside Davide Damiano Di Quinzio.17:46

70 ‘ GOAL! Brescia 0-1 PISA! Giuseppe Sibilli Network! Served on the vertex of the penalty area, Sibilli tip Cistana, falls on the right and starts a shot that ends at the intersection of the goalposts. Joronen can do nothing and Pisa is ahead. Look at the player’s card Giuseppe Sibilli17:44

69 ‘ WARNED Jhon Chancellor for a tactical foul on Lucca.17:42

67 ‘ First substitution for Pisa. Outside Yonatan Cohen, inside Giuseppe Sibilli.17:40

66 ‘ Third substitution for Brescia. Tom van de Looi leaves room for Filip Wojciech Jagiełło.17:39

66 ‘ PALO DI CARACCIOLO! Cohen crosses from the trocar, Leverbe extends and Caracciolo arrives at the far post, whose paw ends up on the post from two steps.17:40

65 ‘ WARNED Tom van de Looi for a detention on Mastinu.17:38

63 ‘ Second substitution for Brescia. Outside Rijad Bajić, inside Stefano Moreo.17:36

62 ‘ First substitution for Brescia. Rodrigo Palacio exits, Mattéo Tramoni enters.17:36

62 ‘ PISA INSISTS! Corner that crosses the entire penalty area and ends up on Cohen’s left, whose first attempt ends up on the outside of the net.17:35

59 ‘ WHAT A OPPORTUNITY FOR NAGY! Mastinu kicks, his shot is countered and the ball reaches Nagy who, positioned at the edge of the area, tries the first intention shot. The attempt ends up on the bottom a little.17:33

58 ‘ Powerful cross from Mastinu, Joronen protects his post and puts in a corner.17:31

55 ‘ Nice punishment of Lucca! The number 9 of Pisa has tried from far away. Her shot bounced in front of Joronen who managed to block her in two halves.17:29

52 ‘ WARNED Maxime Leverbe for a detention on the edge of the area on Bertagnoli.17:25

49 ‘ Start of the second half along the lines of the first. Very fragmented game and little show.17:23

46 ‘ WARNED Andrea Cistana for a deduction on Mastinu.17:19

46 ‘ The second half of BRESCIA-PISA begins. It starts from the result of 0-0.17:18

Little fluidity of the game both on one side and the other. Brescia have built little from behind, often choosing to lean directly on Palacio and Bajic and involving little the midfield. Pisa, on the other hand, tried to play from below, but the setting was negatively affected by the constant pressure of Brescia, which led to technical errors. Too isolated, finally, Lucca and Cohen in front.17:09

In the first half of the big match of the day, tension and intensity dominate. The Rigamonti match did not unlock and the two teams had a hard time creating scoring chances, with the two goalkeepers never really busy. Pisa tried a little harder in the final, trying to break the balance first with Mastinu’s scissoring and then with Gucher’s conclusion, both of which ended on the bottom.17:05

45 ‘ The first half of BRESCIA-PISA ends: 0-0. White networks at Rigamonti.17:01

44 ‘ MASTINU’S SCRUB! The Brescia defense pushes the ball away on the development of a corner. Mastinu coordinates and kicks on the fly, but his conclusion comes out by a few centimeters. Joronen was still on the trajectory.17:00

41 ‘ Occasion for Licca! The number 9 of Pisa defends a ball at the edge of the area, turns and tries the shot, which ends up high.16:56

38 ‘ WARNED Samuele Birindelli.16:54

37 ‘ Dangerous cross from Pajac’s trocar, Leverbe reads the trajectory in advance and puts in a corner.16:52

34 ‘ Marin tried! Mastinu plays the ball on the edge of the area for the Romanian. Marin checks and kicks around with his right. Joronen senses the trajectory of the shot and lifts the ball over the crossbar.16:50

33 ‘ The pressure of Brescia forces the Pisa players to play the ball quickly and this often leads to technical errors.16:49

30 ‘ Free kick beaten by Pajac towards the penalty area and prolonged by Palacio with a header. On the ball, however, no home player arrives and the ball ends up on the bottom.16:45

26 ‘ So far, many hard contacts and many Sozza’s whistles. The weight of the important game is felt on the players.16:42

23 ‘ Game still blocked at Rigamonti. The two teams fail to build smooth game storylines.16:39

20 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Brescia has collected seven victories in the last 11 Serie B matches against Pisa (1N, 3P), as many as those collected in the previous 28 matches against the Tuscans in the cadet championship (7N, 14P). 16:36

17 ‘ Mastinu goes away on the wing and crosses at the near post. Bravo Joronen to anticipate Cohen.16:32

15 ‘ Inzaghi is unleashed on the bench. The Brescia coach continually calls his team to make the defense stand up and the forwards put pressure on Pisa’s game setting.16:30

12 ‘ Game stopped at Rigamonti. Birindelli suffered a blow and remained on the ground in pain.16:27

9 ‘ First minutes of study for the two teams, careful not to allow any opening for the opponent’s attacks.16:24

6 ‘ Palacio slips away to defend Pisa, returns to the right and crosses to the far post. Nicolas comes out with the right timing and blocks.16:21

4 ‘ Timely exit from his area of ​​Joronen, who anticipates Lucca by moving away in a lateral foul.16:19

Starting whistle of BRESCIA-PISA. The first ball belongs to the guests.16:15

Almost everything ready at the Mario Rigamonti Stadium in Brescia. In a few minutes the referee Simone Sozza will start the match.16:12

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: Pisa takes the field with a 4-3-1-2: Nicolas – Birindelli, Leverbe, Caracciolo, Beruatto – Marin, Nagy, Mastinu – Gucher – Lucca, Cohen. Available: Dekic, Livieri, Hermannsson, Quaini, Di Quinzio, Masucci, Cisco, Sibilli, Piccinini, Marsura.16:11

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS: Brescia takes the field with a 4-3-2-1: Joronen – Mangraviti, Cistana, Chancellor, Pajac – Bisoli, Van De Looi, Bertagnoli – Palacio, Leris – Bajic. Available: Perilli, Mateju, Huard, Papetti, Karacic, Spalek, Tramoni, Jagiello, Cavion, Olzer, Moreo, Aye.16:09

Big match of the day at the Rigamonti Stadium, where the hosts of Brescia top in the standings with 27 points face Pisa, the third force in the league at 25. The Lombards will try to hit the fourth consecutive victory to stretch their guests, who instead they will want to conquer the three points to regain the top, after returning to win last day.16:06

Welcome to the direct written of Brescia-Pisa, garda valid for the fourteenth day of Serie B.4:00 pm